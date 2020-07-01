49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Richmond mayor orders removal of city's Confederate statues

A statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson towers over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered Wednesday all Confederate statues in the city to be removed, effective immediately.

Driving the news: A crew at the traffic circle of Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond has already begun the removal of a statue of the Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in June. Protesters in Richmond also toppled the statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy.

"It is past time. We have needed to turn this page for decades and today we will. Since the end of Richmond’s official tenure as the capital of the Confederacy 155 years ago we have been burdened with that legacy."
— Stoney said in a recorded statement

Stoney also said he is moving quickly because the Confederate monuments have sparked mass protests and the gatherings are a health concern during COVID-19 pandemic. He added that people have tried to topple the statues, posing the risk of injury.

Go deeper: Mississippi governor signs bill to remove Confederate symbol from state flag

Go deeper

Rashaan AyeshOrion Rummler
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mississippi Gov. signs bill to remove Confederate symbol from state flag

The Mississippi state flag flies over the state capitol. Photo: Brandon Dill for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed a bill on Tuesday to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag, after the state's House and Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measure.

Why it matters: Mississippi was the last state in the U.S. to incorporate the Confederate battle symbol into its flag.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
27 mins ago - Podcasts

Deficits no longer matter

"How are you going to pay for it?" is one of the most popular questions in politics, whether it's about Medicare For All or a border wall. But Stephanie Kelton, an economist with rising influence in the Democratic Party, believes everyone should stop asking.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Kelton, who advised the Bernie Sanders campaign and who's now on a Biden campaign economic task-force.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 10,538,577 — Total deaths: 512,689 — Total recoveries — 5,395,571Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,658,324 — Total deaths: 127,681 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he still thinks coronavirus will "just disappear" at some point, supports another round of direct payments to Americans.
  4. Public health: Former FDA chief says 500,000 Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day.
  5. States: Arizona reports record new coronavirus cases and deaths ahead of Pence visit — California shuts down bars and indoor dining for most residents.
  6. ⚽️ Sports: 6 players test positive for coronavirus before MLS comeback tournament.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow