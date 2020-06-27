The decision over whether to keep or remove the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag could come to a vote in the coming days, AP reports, noting that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he would sign the bill to no longer include the symbol.

Why it matters: Mississippi's is the only state flag in the U.S. to embed the Confederate battle flag. Reeves' Saturday statement marks the first time he has publicly said he would remove the flag's rebel emblem if the measure passes through the state legislature. He previously said vetoing the bill would be "pointless," per NBC.

What they're saying: "The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag," Reeves tweeted. "The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it."

Yes, but: The state House and Senate need to first approve extending the deadline to consider a bill past normal deadlines with a two-thirds majority.