Politics & Policy

Mississippi gov would sign bill to remove Confederate symbol from state flag

Photo: Brandon Dill for The Washington Post/Getty Images

The decision over whether to keep or remove the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag could come to a vote in the coming days, AP reports, noting that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he would sign the bill to no longer include the symbol.

Why it matters: Mississippi's is the only state flag in the U.S. to embed the Confederate battle flag. Reeves' Saturday statement marks the first time he has publicly said he would remove the flag's rebel emblem if the measure passes through the state legislature. He previously said vetoing the bill would be "pointless," per NBC.

What they're saying: "The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new state flag," Reeves tweeted. "The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it."

Yes, but: The state House and Senate need to first approve extending the deadline to consider a bill past normal deadlines with a two-thirds majority.

  • Legislators must then take a separate vote on a flag bill, which only requires a simple majority, before it can be sent to the governor's desk, per AP.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 9,859,738 — Total deaths: 495,573 — Total recoveries — 4,980,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 2,483,516 — Total deaths: 125,169 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kits.
  7. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  8. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  9. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Alayna Treene
Politics & Policy

Pandemic rewires the future of Congress

Illustration of U.S. Capitol building with line circling the building

The pandemic is pushing Congress toward remote hearings and votes, and is changing lobbying, fundraising and campaigning.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is forcing one of the most change-averse institutions in the U.S. to rethink how it's always done things.

Rashaan Ayesh
Politics & Policy

Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to "racist thinking"

Princeton campus. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced Saturday the institution will remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from its public policy school and a residential college.

What Eisgruber is saying: "The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms."

