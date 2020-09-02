59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal fends off primary challenge

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Richard Neal, chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, on Tuesday evening defeated his primary challenger Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in the Democratic primary for Massachusetts' 1st Congressional District, the AP reports.

Why it matters: It's a victory for the establishment wing of the Democratic Party, which took a hit with the primary defeat of House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (N.Y.) earlier this year. Neal had been targeted for his ties to corporate lobbyists and resistance to progressive policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

  • Morse, 31, is the first openly gay mayor of the small Massachusetts city, and earned endorsements from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the political action committee Justice Democrats, per the Washington Post.
  • Establishment Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stood behind Neal.

Between the lines: Neal's position chairing the House Ways and Means Committee, a key panel for passing major health care and tax legislation, gives him immense power in Congress.

  • "People will say what they will say, but I know what he has done, and it would be a tremendous loss to that district to lose the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee," Pelosi said at a press conference last week.

Worth noting: The primary turned ugly last month when the University of Massachusetts Amherst chapter of the College Democrats accused Morse, who was an adjunct professor at the school until 2019, of "taking advantage of his position of power for romantic or sexual gain, specifically toward young students."

  • Text messages obtained by The Intercept revealed that the allegations were part of a plan dating back to the previous October to damage Morse's campaign so that one student leader of the group could win an internship with Neal.
  • Leaders of the College Democrats later apologized to Morse and said that its language "played into homophobic stereotypes that have been used to oppress gay men in politics." The Neal campaign denied any collaboration with the group.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Green New Deal co-author Ed Markey faces a Kennedy in today's Senate primary

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

It's primary day in Sen. Ed Markey's race against Rep. Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts.

Why it matters: Markey is among Capitol Hill's most prominent climate advocates. He co-authored the Green New Deal (GND) resolution, and a decade before that co-wrote the big climate bill that passed the House but went no further.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ed Markey defeats Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Ed Markey won the Massachusetts Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday evening, fending off a bitter challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy, AP reports.

Why it matters: The power of the Kennedy name in Massachusetts wasn't enough to overcome the incumbency advantage and progressive credentials of Markey, the co-author of the Green New Deal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 25,605,533 — Total deaths: 854,596— Total recoveries: 16,969,706Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 6,072,871 — Total deaths: 184,589 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow