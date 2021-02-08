GOP Sen. Richard Shelby will not seek re-election in 2022

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: The 86-year-old lawmaker is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat, before changing parties in 1994.

Throughout his seven terms, Shelby chaired a trio of highly influential committees — Banking, Intelligence and Rules — before heading Appropriations.

The big picture: Shelby is the fourth Senate Republican to announce his retirement in 2022, following Rob Portman (Ohio), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Pat Toomey (Penn.).

His retirement could set off an intra-party scramble for a replacement, as Republicans navigate which direction to take the party following the presidency of Donald Trump.

Democrats are thought to have little chance in deep-red Alabama, where Tommy Tuberville knocked off the incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones by more than 20 points in November.

What he's saying: “Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby wrote in a statement.