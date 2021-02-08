GOP Sen. Richard Shelby will not seek re-election in 2022

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Why it matters: The 86-year-old lawmaker is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat, before changing parties in 1994.
- Throughout his seven terms, Shelby chaired a trio of highly influential committees — Banking, Intelligence and Rules — before heading Appropriations.
The big picture: Shelby is the fourth Senate Republican to announce his retirement in 2022, following Rob Portman (Ohio), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Pat Toomey (Penn.).
- His retirement could set off an intra-party scramble for a replacement, as Republicans navigate which direction to take the party following the presidency of Donald Trump.
- Democrats are thought to have little chance in deep-red Alabama, where Tommy Tuberville knocked off the incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones by more than 20 points in November.
What he's saying: “Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby wrote in a statement.
- “I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian."
- “Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.”