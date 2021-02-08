Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

GOP Sen. Richard Shelby will not seek re-election in 2022

Photo: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: The 86-year-old lawmaker is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat, before changing parties in 1994.

  • Throughout his seven terms, Shelby chaired a trio of highly influential committees — Banking, Intelligence and Rules — before heading Appropriations.

The big picture: Shelby is the fourth Senate Republican to announce his retirement in 2022, following Rob Portman (Ohio), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Pat Toomey (Penn.).

  • His retirement could set off an intra-party scramble for a replacement, as Republicans navigate which direction to take the party following the presidency of Donald Trump.
  • Democrats are thought to have little chance in deep-red Alabama, where Tommy Tuberville knocked off the incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones by more than 20 points in November.

What he's saying: “Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby wrote in a statement.

  • “I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian."
  • “Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.”

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
25 mins ago - Technology

Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Photo illustration: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook says it will take tougher action during the pandemic against claims that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are not effective or safe.

Why it matters: It's a partial reversal from Facebook's previous position on vaccine misinformation. In September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company wouldn't target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has aggressively cracked down on COVID misinformation.

Kadia Goba
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell near deal on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are closing in on an agreement for a resolution setting the schedule and rules for former President Trump's impeachment trial, according to a person familiar with talks.

Details: Starting Wednesday at noon, impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will have up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died on Sunday night following a battle with COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 67.

Why it matters: Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected last year. He'd battled multiple bouts of lung cancer in recent years and was hospitalized last fall due to complications with his treatment, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

