 Revealed: Hillary's next steps - Axios
Revealed: Hillary's next steps

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hillary Clinton soon will launch a PAC as a way of "acting as a quiet catalyst" for organizations she cares about, and eventually will help 2018 congressional candidates — but with no intention of making it a vehicle to run for anything herself.

According to a source familiar with the planning, the initial focus will be on lifting up organizations that are the product of the energy and activism she has seen since the election, and existing groups that have been reignited and reinvigorated by that energy. She has met with some of these groups, and it's something she's become increasingly passionate about with each meeting, the source said.

  • The posture: She's not going to look for ways to comment on Trump's daily doings, but also won't shy away from it. An unwritten rule around her office has been to allow for a peaceful transition of power (evidenced by her attending inauguration), but to not stand by when POTUS is doing things she sees as counter to her core values. That has been reflected in her Twitter and public remarks.
  • Clinton also plans to return to paid speaking. The Harry Walker Agency, her speakers' bureau, has a page up inviting clients to "Book Hillary Rodham Clinton."
  • She's writing a book, coming this fall, that's organized around pieces of advice she has received throughout her career that have sustained her in hard times. She uses these truisms to revisit times she has been put to the test, including the last campaign.
  • At about the same time, she'll publish "It Takes a Village: Picture Book Edition," illustrated by two-time Caldecott Honor recipient Marla Frazee. See the cover.

Clinton received massive coverage for remarks she made in New York yesterday, in an appearance moderated by CNN's Christiane Amanpour at the Women for Women International Luncheon:

  • On writing her book: "I wouldn't say it's therapy. I would say it is cathartic. Because, you know, it's very difficult to succeed a two-term president of your own party. ... [O]thers may not have realized it. I always knew that it was going to be a hard election."
  • "I can't be anything other than who I am, and I spent decades learning about what it would take to move our country forward, including people who, you know, clearly didn't vote for me, to try to make sure we dealt with a lot these hard issues that are right around the corner, like robotics and artificial intelligence and things that are really going to be upending the economy for the vast majority of the Americans, to say nothing of the rest of the world.
  • "So you know, I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance." (Cheers and applause.)
Trump and Abbas agree to work toward peace deal

Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas delivered a joint statement at the White House Wednesday expressing their belief that a Middle East peace deal is achievable. Abbas flattered Trump for his "courageous stewardship" and "great negotiating ability," but said Israel must first end "its occupation of our people and our land." Abbas made clear that "we want Israel to recognize the Palestinian state like we recognize the state of Israel."

Trump closed out the statement: "People say the toughest deal is between the Israelis and the Palestinians, let's see if we can prove them wrong."

Comey defends his Clinton email October surprise

Alex Brandon / AP

FBI Director James Comey is in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee — his first appearance on the Hill since March's explosive testimony confirming an active investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. Today's hearing is nominally a routine look at FBI oversight, but he's faced a battery of questions on Russia and his investigation of Hillary Clinton's email server.

Why he sent a letter to Capitol Hill on newly-discovered Clinton emails just days before the election: "I sat there that morning and I could not see a door labeled 'no action here'...concealing in my view would be catastrophic." Comey said he stands by his decision, but added, "It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had some impact on the election."

More quick hits:

  • From the opening: Sen. Grassley: "A cloud of doubt hangs over the FBI's objectivity." Sen. Feinstein: "I join those who believe the actions taken by the FBI did in fact have an impact on the election."
  • On leaks: Comey said that he's never been an anonymous media source — or authorized anyone to be an anonymous media source — and also refused to confirm if the FBI has an ongoing investigation regarding Trump leaks.
  • On the Clinton and Trump investigations: Comey said the FBI "treated them both the same" by not discussing either as they were ongoing.
  • Did any FBI agents talk to Rudy Giuliani or others? "I don't know yet, but if I find out…there'll be severe consequences. It's a matter that I'm very, very interested in."
  • Did Comey ever talk to Sally Yates about Michael Flynn? "I did. I don't know whether I can talk about it. The answer is yes."
  • Russia and the U.S.: Comey said Russia was still involved in American politics and called it "the greatest threat of any nation on earth given their intention and their capability."
  • On future Russian interference: "I expect to see them back in 2018 and especially in 2020."
  • When WikiLeaks goes too far: "It crosses a line when it moves from trying to educate the public and moves to 'intelligence porn,' quite frankly."
  • The Weiner laptop, by the numbers: There were 40,000 Clinton emails found in late October on Anthony Weiner's laptop — 12 were deemed classified.
  • More on the Clinton investigation: Comey called the Loretta Lynch-Bill Clinton airplane meeting the "capper" that required him to personally speak out on the end of the Clinton email investigation last July. He also said that an investigation into Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner has ended. Comey said the FBI "could not prove that anyone was acting with...any kind of criminal intent."
Snapchat's pitch to advertisers: Our users stay put

Flickr Creative Commons

Snapchat has faced some skepticism from advertisers, especially after Instagram blatantly copied one of its main features. But it might have a new convincing argument: Its valuable young users can't be reached elsewhere.

Snapchat faithful: During the fourth quarter of last year, 35% of Snapchat's daily users in the U.S. don't check Facebook on that day, 46% can't be found on Instagram, and 61% aren't watching YouTube on a given day, according to data from mobile analytics company App Annie published by Bloomberg. During that quarter, Snapchat had 60 million daily active users in the U.S. and Canada.

Why it matters: Snapchat has faced a lot of criticism for not having as many users as Facebook, but this third-party report adds to its argument that its users are nevertheless incredibly valuable and engaged.

Waymo: Uber plotted with former exec before he left Google's self-driving car unit

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Lawyers for Google's former self-driving car unit showed internal Uber emails Wednesday that it says bolster its case that former executive Anthony Levandowski was conspiring to steal trade secrets before he left Waymo.

The parties are in court Wednesday trying to convince a federal judge to halt Uber's work on self-driving cars. In arguing for an injunction, Waymo lawyers argued that Uber and Levandowski devised a plan to come up with a company for Uber to later buy. Uber did later purchase Otto, a self-driving truck company where Levandowski was a founder.

"Clandestine plan": "Secretly Levandowski and Uber were planning while he was still at waymo and negotiating a deal," Waymo outside attorney Charles Verhoeven said, siting internal Uber e-mails, including some from former Uber executive Brian McClendon, a former Google Maps head who ran some of Uber's advanced technology operations before leaving the company in March. "There was this clandestine plan all along that Uber and Levandowski had a deal."

Waymo lawyers also produced a document showing that Levandowski was awarded 5 million shares of Uber stock with an effective date of Jan. 28, 2016 — the day after he left Google and months before Uber acquired Otto.

Verhoeven also detailed the amount of data that Levandowski accessed from Waymo servers before leaving, saying he downloaded 9.7 gigabytes of data to his company laptop, then connected an external hard drive before reformatting the laptop hard drive, allegedly to cover his tracks.

The Judge overseeing the case challenged Waymo to show evidence that Uber knew Levandowski had downloaded company documents. Verhoeven argued that it can't because Levandowski is asserting his right against self-incrimination and Uber has withheld more than 3,000 documents that might prove the point.

Uber's response: Uber says it is has the right to assert privilege on the documents in question. "We're not hiding anything," Uber outside lawyer Arturo Gonzalez said. "The privilege we are claiming is a legitimate privilege."

Uber also showed off a bulky, imposing device, known as Spider, that it says was one of the LiDAR systems it independently developed.

The hearing is ongoing. Check back for updates.

Hedge funder says investors "hypnotized" by Elon Musk

Bret Hartman/TED

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is getting burned by the ever-rising share price of Tesla Motors, which now has a market cap larger than that of Ford. But while Einhorn doesn't understand why investors remain "hypnotized" by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, he remains confident in his fund's short position. From a Wednesday conference call:

"The enthusiasm for Tesla and other bubble-basket stocks is reminiscent of the March 2000 dotcom bubble. As was the case then, the bulls rejected conventional valuation methods for a handful of stocks that seemingly could only go up. While we don't know exactly when the bubble will pop, it eventually will."

Einhorn's argument: Tesla won't be able to mass market its Model 3 "at volumes and margins that justify the current valuation."

Musk's reply: None yet, but he's no shrinking violet when it comes to Tesla doubters.

Trump welcomes leader of Palestinian Authority

Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office Wednesday. The two leaders will deliver a joint statement at 12:15pm.

Puerto Rico is requesting bankruptcy protection

Ricardo Arduengo / AP

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Wednesday that Puerto Rico is requesting bankruptcy protection in an effort to shield itself from falling deeper into financial turmoil. If approved, the move would be the largest-ever U.S. municipal debt restructuring, per the WSJ.

Why this matters: Puerto Rico — which has struggled through a 45% poverty rate and population decline — owes $73 billion to U.S. creditors. If Puerto Rico files for bankruptcy, it could cost creditors far more than they anticipated, likely leading to a lengthy legal fight with Wall Street.

Flashback: Detroit owed roughly $18 billion when it entered what was previously the largest municipal bankruptcy in 2013.

Why now? A legal stay protecting Puerto Rico from lawsuits expired Monday night. Hedge funds quickly filed lawsuits on Tuesday, naming Rosselló as a defendant. But because of the impending bankruptcy filing, the lawsuits will be frozen until a decision is reached.

New health care amendment might not be enough for moderates

Susan Walsh / AP

Rep. Fred Upton's proposed changes to the GOP health care bill won't be nearly enough to shield moderate Republicans from criticism that they're abandoning sick people. He's proposing $8 billion over five years to strengthen the bill's coverage of people with pre-existing conditions. Axios' Caitlin Owens reports that it's mainly to help people pay the penalty for not keeping themselves insured.

The bottom line: Compared to what it would take to shield them from huge premium increases, that's "a drop in the bucket," Matthew Fiedler of the Brookings Institution told me. Upton told reporters at the White House after meeting with President Trump this morning that "I support the bill with this amendment."

In context:

  • Total individual market claims over those five years will probably be about $500 billion, mostly from people with pre-existing conditions, per Fiedler.
  • The $8 billion over five years might be enough to help 160,000 people with their premiums — but that's "a fraction of the millions with pre-existing conditions who are in the individual insurance market or uninsured," Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation told me.
  • The liberal Center for American Progress estimated yesterday that high-risk pools — the Republicans' proposed safety net for people with pre-existing conditions who can't buy regular insurance — would be underfunded by $19.7 billion a year, or $200 billion over 10 years.
There won't be a great coal comeback

Coal mining jobs dropped almost 8% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, according to Labor Department data obtained by Axios.

Reality check: The coal industry in the U.S. is not going to have a big and lasting comeback. Any upward tick will be peripheral and temporary, and mostly driven by market trends like natural gas prices and coal demand in China, not Trump's rhetoric and his efforts to repeal Obama-era environmental rules.

What they're saying: "I have no illusion we'll suddenly go back to the production we were at five years ago," Colin Marshall, CEO of Cloud Peak Energy, one of the biggest coal producers in the U.S., said in a recent interview with Axios.

Data: Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Facebook adds 3,000 to team that reviews bad videos

Alessio Jacona / Flickr cc

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that the company will hire an additional 3,000 people to its community operations team that reviews millions of user reports about bad content, on top of the 4,500 already assigned

In a post to his Facebook page, Zuckerberg says Facebook is working to make bad videos easier to report by building better tools that to help users flag content so that the company can take the right action sooner.

Why it matters: The announcement comes ahead of Facebook's Q1 earnings call to investors, where they are expecting to receive questions about how they will tackle bad content on its platform moving forward. Facebook has faced backlash for multiple recent instances of nefarious content living on its site after it was reported. Most recently, Facebook got national headlines for its inability to remove a killing video from Cleveland for almost two hours after it went live.

Last major Iowa insurer may pull out of ACA

Charlie Neibergall / AP

Iowa residents buying health insurance in the individual market may face zero options on and off the Affordable Care Act exchange next year, the Des Moines Register reports. Health insurers Aetna and Wellmark already confirmed they are withdrawing for 2018. Now Medica, which sells plans in almost every county, said it will likely leave "without swift action by the state or Congress to provide stability." The smaller Gundersen Health Plan hasn't made a decision yet.

Why this matters: Roughly 70,000 Iowans would be left out in the cold, putting immense pressure on Congress and the federal government to act. The easiest way to keep insurers around is to commit funding of the ACA's cost-sharing subsidies for low-income people. This "empty shelf" scenario happened last year in Arizona, but was averted after the feds coaxed a Blues plan to stay in.

Facebook interns out-earn the average American

Long gone are the days of unpaid internships, at least at these 25 companies who are paying interns more than what the average American earns. Tech and finance interns in particular — including at Google, Bloomberg, BlackRock, and Facebook — earn more per month than the average American, according to data released by Glassdoor Tuesday.

Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios
The stats: Facebook interns take 1st place as the highest-paid interns in the U.S. They make on average $8,000 per month, which equates to $96,000 per year. Microsoft interns come in a close second, making an average of $7,100 per month. Meanwhile, the average full-time working American makes $51,350 a year, or $4,279 per month, before taxes.

Why this matters: The data highlights the growing income inequality among Americans across different job sectors. As CNBC points out, a paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in December reveals that the average income of Americans in the bottom half of the income spectrum has remained stagnant at $16,000 since 1980. Meanwhile, the average income of the top one-percent of American adults has risen from $420,000 to $1.3 million from 1980 to 2014.

