Shelves may not be so empty this holiday season — at least at the big stores.

Why it matters: Supply chain issues have hung like storm clouds over the retail sector, but major companies planned enough ahead of time and wrangled the shipping workarounds they needed to ensure they have enough to sell during their most important sales quarter.

By the numbers: Target’s inventory at the end of the third quarter was “strong” — 17.6% higher than last year’s — the company reported on Wednesday.

Walmart’s U.S. inventory grew 11.5% in the third quarter over last year.

What they're saying: TJX (owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods) CEO Ernie Herrman said it's “in an excellent inventory position, with most of the product needed for the holiday season either on hand or scheduled to arrive at our stores and online in time for the holidays.”