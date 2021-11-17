Sign up for our daily briefing

Retailers have good news for gift-givers

A customer shops for toys at a Target store in Houston, Texas, last month. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Shelves may not be so empty this holiday season — at least at the big stores.

Why it matters: Supply chain issues have hung like storm clouds over the retail sector, but major companies planned enough ahead of time and wrangled the shipping workarounds they needed to ensure they have enough to sell during their most important sales quarter. 

By the numbers: Target’s inventory at the end of the third quarter was “strong” — 17.6% higher than last year’s — the company reported on Wednesday.

  • Walmart’s U.S. inventory grew 11.5% in the third quarter over last year.

What they're saying: TJX (owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods) CEO Ernie Herrman said it's “in an excellent inventory position, with most of the product needed for the holiday season either on hand or scheduled to arrive at our stores and online in time for the holidays.”

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 18, 2021 - Podcasts

Retail’s surprising upswing

For three months straight, retail sales have been on the rise — despite inflation being up as well. Meanwhile, supply chain issues and consumer demand are leaving some stores with bare shelves. 

To understand how all these trends can coexist and what they say about the state of retail, Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey is joined by retail industry analyst Neil Saunders.

Hope King
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retailers take another page from Amazon's playbook

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon's competitors are multiplying. Traditional retailers are trying to replicate the e-commerce giant's playbook.

Driving the news: Macy’s is set to launch a third-party sellers marketplace next year, the company said today, becoming the latest legacy retailer to enter an arena dominated by Amazon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
12 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow