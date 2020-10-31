Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Retailers batten storefronts in anticipation of election turmoil

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Retailers across the U.S. are boarding up their storefronts and tightening security ahead of predicted unrest in response to next week's election.

The big picture: Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year resulted in more than $1 billion worth of property damage. This time around businesses are hoping to avoid the same outcome if election results spark activism or conflict.

  • Results for the presidential race are expected to be delayed and potentially contested due to an uptick in mail-in voting.

The state of play: Luxury retailers are some of the most prepared storefronts.

  • Tiffany & Co. announced this week that "windows of select stores in key cities will be boarded in anticipation of potential election-related activity," while Saks Fifth Avenue said it's "implementing additional security measures at certain locations in the event of civil unrest due to the current election," per the New York Times.
  • Beverly Hills police say they'll be closing its iconic retail strip Rodeo Drive, the LA Times reports.
  • Macy's premiere State Street Chicago location is also boarding up and "implementing additional security measures" out of an "abundance of caution," per NBC Chicago. The Macy's at Herald Square in New York City is already boarded up, too.

Superstores and pharmacies are also taking precautions. Target will take "precautionary steps to ensure safety at our stores" while CVS leadership is giving staff the "option to board select store locations," the Times reports.

A look at the scene...

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Walmart reverses decision to pull guns, ammunition from U.S. stores

Photo: Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Walmart announced it will be returning guns and ammunition to sales floors one day after the company said it would remove all firearm displays from its 4,700 U.S. stores to prevent theft amid social unrest.

What they're saying: A Walmart spokesperson told Axios the retailer reversed the decision because the most recent looting incidents "have remained geographically isolated."

Jonathan Swan
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's legacy is shaped by his narrow interests

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

President Trump's policy legacy is as much defined by what he's ignored as by what he's involved himself in.

The big picture: Over the past four years, Trump has interested himself in only a slim slice of the government he leads. Outside of trade, immigration, a personal war against the "Deep State" and the hot foreign policy issue of the moment, Trump has left many of his Cabinet secretaries to work without interruption, let alone direction.

Axios
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The good and bad news about antibody therapies — Fauci: Hotspots have materialized across "the entire country."
  2. World: Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of cases.
  3. Economy: Conference Board predicts economy won’t fully recover until late 2021.
  4. Education: Surge threatens to shut classrooms down again.
  5. Technology: The pandemic isn't slowing tech.
  6. Travel: CDC replaces COVID-19 cruise ban with less restrictive "conditional sailing order."
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow