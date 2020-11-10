Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Robots vs. retail workers

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

For years, retail has been lurching toward automation. Last week, Walmart took a significant step back.

Why it matters: In a rare win for retail workers, Walmart decided to take shelf-scanning robots out of its stores in favor of humans. But automation is still coming faster for retail jobs than for most other occupations, experts say.

Driving the news: Walmart had deployed 6-foot-tall shelf-scanning bots from Bossa Nova Robotics in 500 of its 4,700 U.S. stores before the retail titan decided to end the contract. The bots' job was to take stock of inventory.

  • Walmart ended its partnership with Bossa Nova because it found that humans could do that job just as well, the Wall Street Journal's Sarah Nassauer reports.
  • Bossa Nova laid off around 50% of its workforce after losing the contract, per Nassauer.

But, but, but: When it comes to retail jobs, "in the longer term and at scale, the economics favor automation," J.P. Gownder, an expert on automation at Forrester, told me a year ago. And he stands by that projection.

  • "There are always bumps along the way in the launch of new technology categories," he says. "There will be vendors who lose big contracts along the way."
  • But Walmart is still rapidly automating other types of jobs at its stores and warehouses. And there are other retail chains, like Schnucks and Giant, that continue to use shelf-scanning bots, Gownder notes.
  • On top of that, social distancing guidelines might make some retailers even more eager to replace human in-store workers with robots, he says.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
16 mins ago - Economy & Business

The business case for child care

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the inextricable link between child care and the economy — and it's pushing businesses to confront the cost of working parents' unpaid side gig.

The big picture: Child care is denting the workforce, preventing a huge swath of Americans from contributing to their firms and to the economy at large. To chip away at the problem, and protect their bottom lines, employers are bulking up child care benefits for workers.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: The best coronavirus news so far — Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine.
  3. States: When a red state is overwhelmed.
  4. World: Portugal and Hungary the latest European nations to enter partial lockdown.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Lyft co-founder John Zimmer on what comes next for the gig economy

Gig economy companies like Lyft and Uber got a huge win in California last week, when voters approved a measure that will let them continue to classify many of their workers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the ballot measure and what comes next, both in California and nationally, with Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer.