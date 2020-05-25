President Trump accused Democrats of trying "Rig" November's general election as Republican groups filed a lawsuit against California Sunday in an attempt to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from mailing ballots to all registered voters.

Driving the news: Newsom signed an executive order this month in response to the coronavirus pandemic ensuring that all registered voters in the state receive a mail-in ballot.

Newsom told a news briefing announcing the move, "That mail-in ballot is important, but it's not an exclusive substitute to physical locations."

But the suit from the Republican national and congressional committees, along with the California Republican Party, aims to have the order ruled unlawful.

What they're saying: California Republican Party chair Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement posted to Twitter, "The disastrous Motor Voter program arbitrarily changed voter registration for thousands casting doubt on the integrity and accuracy of our voter rolls."

The big picture: Many states have placed an increased emphasis on access to early voting this year as part of efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Experts have found all forms of voting fraud are rare in the U.S. However, "the mail voting system is more vulnerable to fraud than voting in person," the New York Times notes.

Read the lawsuit, via DocumentCloud

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.