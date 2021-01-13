Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Republicans' post-Trump stylings

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top Republicans are charting divergent paths in a post-Trump, post-siege GOP.

What's happening: Here's how they're trying to distinguish themselves in a fractious party with an evolving brand.

Josh Hawley: Young and newer to Congress. Clinging to Trumpism and populism, despite the president’s toxicity. Waging war against Big Tech and political bias on social media platforms.

Liz Cheney: Wants a return to normal. Mainstream conservative born from the Bush years. She’s advocating for small government and a strong defense system.

Ben Sasse: The sensible, hip conservative who isn’t afraid to buck leadership or anger the Trump base. Writes well.

Tom Cotton: Advocate for muscular conservatism and ruling with an iron fist. Deeply conservative and parallels to Trump, minus the president’s erratic behavior and nasty rhetoric.

Marco Rubio: Believes Republicans need to be the champions of the working class and steer away from the party's traditional embrace of big business. Strong focus on minority voters and anti-socialism. Writing more.

Rand Paul: Libertarian and chief deficit hawk. Not afraid to be on an island within his party and hold up a vote he opposes. Or two.

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski: Centrist women and survivors not afraid to cross party lines and vote with the Democrats. Key party figures to watch as the Senate walks the tightrope of a razor-thin majority split.

Mitt Romney: Old school conservative with a strong moral compass. His warning on Russia and vote on Trump's first impeachment are aging well.

Go deeper

Kadia GobaAlexi McCammondAlayna Treene
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment vote will shuffle Republicans and Democrats

A mirror image of the Capitol tonight. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The expectation House Republicans will reject a plan to use the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump on Tuesday is shuffling Democrats and Republicans on the impeachment vote to follow.

Why it matters: House Democrats are split between those who want to deliver an impeachment resolution immediately and those who want to withhold it to allow other Senate business to proceed. A sizable number of Republicans may also vote to impeach after last week's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy's fight for survival

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is under siege, raising challenges to his best-laid plans for becoming House speaker.

Why it matters: The California Republican had been ready to vault out of the minority at the 2022 midterms. But now he finds his fundraising challenged, his links to President Trump toxic and a tricky impeachment environment to navigate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHei
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Growing GOP problem: Powerlessness

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans are losing power where power matters most at the national level: in politics, media, technology and the workplace.

Why it matters: Republicans often felt mistreated when they had real power in the form of the presidency and Senate. Watch Fox News or listen to Ben Shapiro, and you will see and hear how this new isolation will feed Republican worries and grievances in the months ahead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow