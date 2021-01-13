Top Republicans are charting divergent paths in a post-Trump, post-siege GOP.

What's happening: Here's how they're trying to distinguish themselves in a fractious party with an evolving brand.

Josh Hawley: Young and newer to Congress. Clinging to Trumpism and populism, despite the president’s toxicity. Waging war against Big Tech and political bias on social media platforms.

Liz Cheney: Wants a return to normal. Mainstream conservative born from the Bush years. She’s advocating for small government and a strong defense system.

Ben Sasse: The sensible, hip conservative who isn’t afraid to buck leadership or anger the Trump base. Writes well.

Tom Cotton: Advocate for muscular conservatism and ruling with an iron fist. Deeply conservative and parallels to Trump, minus the president’s erratic behavior and nasty rhetoric.

Marco Rubio: Believes Republicans need to be the champions of the working class and steer away from the party's traditional embrace of big business. Strong focus on minority voters and anti-socialism. Writing more.

Rand Paul: Libertarian and chief deficit hawk. Not afraid to be on an island within his party and hold up a vote he opposes. Or two.

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski: Centrist women and survivors not afraid to cross party lines and vote with the Democrats. Key party figures to watch as the Senate walks the tightrope of a razor-thin majority split.

Mitt Romney: Old school conservative with a strong moral compass. His warning on Russia and vote on Trump's first impeachment are aging well.