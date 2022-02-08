The prominent Republicans backing Pence over Trump on the 2020 election

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The prominent Republicans backing Pence over Trump on the 2020 election

Erin Doherty

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A number of prominent Republicans are vocally supporting former Vice President Mike Pence after his public rebuke of former President Trump.

Catch up quick: Pence said last week that Trump was "wrong" to claim the former vice president could have "overturned" the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes by Congress.

  • "Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President," Pence said while speaking at a conference hosted by the Federalist Society in Florida.

What's happening: In the days following Pence's comments, some Republicans have backed the former vice president's remarks, including ...

1. Sen. Marco Rubio (R.-Fla.)
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 7, 2021. Photo: Alex Brandon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rubio said Sunday that "vice presidents can't simply decide not to certify an election," adding, "I just don't think a vice president has that power" on CBS News' Face the Nation.

2. Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short
Marc Short joins other Republicans at an election-night rally for gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles on November 2, 2021 in Chantilly, Virginia. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Sunday Short said that Trump's statement about Pence's ability to overturn the election results "merited response" in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press.

  • Short also said that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cannot be described as "legitimate political discourse."
3. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) speaks on southern border security during a press conference at the Russell Senate Office Building on February 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Wyoming Senator said on Fox News Sunday that Pence "did his constitutional duty that day, adding, "it's not the Congress that elects the president, it's the American people."

4. Retired General H.R. McMaster
Former National Security Advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington on March 2, 2021. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

McMaster, who served as Trump's national security adviser, said that he "absolutely" agreed with Pence's comments, adding, "all Americans should agree with Vice President Pence" on Face the Nation.

5. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R)
Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Christie said on ABC's This Week: "I think that the actions the vice president took on January 6 spoke loudly. And I'm glad he's finally put words to it."

  • "I don't know why it took him so long, but I'm glad that he did," Christie said.

Between the lines: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declined to comment on whether he agreed with Pence's remarks. "I’m not. I … ,” DeSantis said at a media event at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami before he cut himself off, NBC News Reports.

Go deeper: Pence says Trump is “wrong” about overturning 2020 election

Go deeper

Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

A new top-selling medicine: Pfizer's COVID vaccine

The life-saving and lucrative Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer registered $36.8 billion of sales in 2021 from the COVID-19 vaccine it makes with BioNTech.

Why it matters: This vaccine is now officially the top-selling pharmaceutical product ever in a single year, by a huge margin.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

The Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit and Windsor, Canada, in November 2021. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.

Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States and a key link for the automobile industry.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: America learns to live with COVID — Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Blue states move to drop mask mandates — Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order — Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings.
  4. Business: Pandemic pushes teachers to pivot careers
  5. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow