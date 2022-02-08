The prominent Republicans backing Pence over Trump on the 2020 election

A number of prominent Republicans are vocally supporting former Vice President Mike Pence after his public rebuke of former President Trump.

Catch up quick: Pence said last week that Trump was "wrong" to claim the former vice president could have "overturned" the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes by Congress.

"Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President," Pence said while speaking at a conference hosted by the Federalist Society in Florida.

What's happening: In the days following Pence's comments, some Republicans have backed the former vice president's remarks, including ...

1. Sen. Marco Rubio (R.-Fla.)

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 7, 2021. Photo: Alex Brandon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rubio said Sunday that "vice presidents can't simply decide not to certify an election," adding, "I just don't think a vice president has that power" on CBS News' Face the Nation.

2. Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short

Marc Short joins other Republicans at an election-night rally for gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles on November 2, 2021 in Chantilly, Virginia. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Sunday Short said that Trump's statement about Pence's ability to overturn the election results "merited response" in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press.

Short also said that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cannot be described as "legitimate political discourse."

3. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) speaks on southern border security during a press conference at the Russell Senate Office Building on February 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Wyoming Senator said on Fox News Sunday that Pence "did his constitutional duty that day, adding, "it's not the Congress that elects the president, it's the American people."

4. Retired General H.R. McMaster

Former National Security Advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington on March 2, 2021. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

McMaster, who served as Trump's national security adviser, said that he "absolutely" agreed with Pence's comments, adding, "all Americans should agree with Vice President Pence" on Face the Nation.

5. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R)

Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Christie said on ABC's This Week: "I think that the actions the vice president took on January 6 spoke loudly. And I'm glad he's finally put words to it."

"I don't know why it took him so long, but I'm glad that he did," Christie said.

Between the lines: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declined to comment on whether he agreed with Pence's remarks. "I’m not. I … ,” DeSantis said at a media event at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami before he cut himself off, NBC News Reports.

Go deeper: Pence says Trump is “wrong” about overturning 2020 election