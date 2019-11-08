Republicans move Jim Jordan to House Intelligence Committee

Jordan has quickly become House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff's counterpart as the face of Republicans' defense so far. Unlike Nunes, Jordan has been present at every deposition, according to transcripts he has already actively participated in questioning witnesses, and is among the first to speak in front of the cameras when the committees emerge from closed-door hearings.

What they're saying: GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Friday, "I am appointing @Jim_Jordan to the Intelligence Committee—where he will continue fighting for fairness and truth. @RepRickCrawford has been an exemplary member of the committee and will rejoin it when this Democrat charade is over."

Behind the scenes: McCarthy has been flirting for days with sliding Jordan, previously the ranking member on House Oversight, onto the Intelligence committee.

McCarthy also suggested he might loan some of Trump's other attack dogs, like Reps. Mark Meadows and Lee Zeldin, to the committee as well.

What's next: The committee will hear Bill Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, for the first day of public hearings next Wednesday.

