9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans push to expand small business loan program

Senators Marco Rubio and Susan Collins. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Tuesday filed two big amendments to legislation introduced last week that would extend the deadline to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans and permit some recipients to apply for new PPP loans.

Why it matters: The current program expires on Saturday, despite more than $100 billion left over from the CARES Act.

Rubio and Collins' proposals would, among other things:

  • Permit small businesses with fewer than 500 employees to apply for initial PPP loans past the current Aug. 8 deadline.
  • Allow existing PPP recipients with fewer than 300 employees to reapply for new loans, so long as they can demonstrate pandemic-related revenue loss of at least 35%. An earlier GOP proposal put the threshold at 50%.
  • Provide greater flexibility for existing recipients of PPP by simplifying loan forgiveness for smaller borrowers and expanding the categories of permissible expenditures.
  • Allocate an extra $10 million to the Minority Business Development Agency.

The state of play: Democrats and Republicans seem to have general agreement on extending and amending PPP, but likely would only pass those changes as part of a broader stimulus package which for now remains deadlocked.

  • A congressional aide familiar with the talks tells Axios that Rubio's team discussed PPP with congressional Democrats at the policy level earlier on Tuesday, and expects movement on these amendments this week.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
Aug 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Scoop: Top CEOs urge Congress to help small businesses

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

With a new coronavirus relief measure stalled in Congress, CEOs of some of the world's biggest companies have banded together to send a message to Washington: Get money to small businesses now!

Why it matters: "By Labor Day, we foresee a wave of permanent closures if the right steps are not taken soon," warns the letter, organized by Howard Schultz and signed by more than 100 CEOs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 33 mins ago - World

Azar to lead delegation to Taiwan in first high-level U.S. visit in decades

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a June briefing in Washington, DC. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday night he will lead a delegation to Taiwan "in the coming days."

Why it matters: It's the highest-level visit by a U.S. cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979. Azar is also the first U.S. Cabinet member to visit the island state in six years. The visit is sure to anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, and place further strain on the Chinese government's already-deteriorated relations with the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Marshall wins Republican Senate nomination in Kansas primary

Rep. Roger Marshall. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Rep. Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican Senate primary on Tuesday evening, beating former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and a slew of other candidates, AP reports.

Why it matters: Following GOP Sen. Pat Roberts' retirement announcement, some Republicans worry that if Kobach won the primary it would endanger the party's chances of keeping the seat and maintaining a majority in the Senate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow