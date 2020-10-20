1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Republican super PAC raised $92 million in September

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raised more than twice as much this September as it did two years ago, according to an FEC filing that will go live Tuesday night.

By the numbers: The SLF raised $92 million in September, spent $105 million, and ended the month with $113 million cash on hand, as Republicans work to maintain their majority on Nov. 3.

  • That's compared to $37 million the PAC raised in September 2018.

Why it matters: In competitive races, Democratic Senate candidates trounced their Republican opponents in the money race last quarter, with candidates like Jamie Harrison in South Carolina collecting almost $30 million more than Sen. Lindsey Graham.

  • The cash infusion from the SLF, which can raise unlimited contributions, will help Republicans stay competitive and on the air in the final weeks of the campaign.
  • Both parties prefer "hard" dollars from individual campaign committees because they receive better ad rates from local TV stations.
  • "Soft" money from super PACs generally has to pay a higher rate in the campaign's closing weeks.

Democrats raise $43M for Senate campaign arm

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with DSCC Chair and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised over $43 million in September alone, breaking their previous monthly high of $27 million in August.

Why it matters: Democrats continue to bring in massive fundraising hauls, showing intense enthusiasm among their supporters not just at the presidential level, but in down-ballot contests, too.

ExxonMobil on Trump's hypothetical phone call: "It never happened"

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images

ExxonMobil issued a statement Monday denying anyone from the company had spoken with President Trump after he used the firm as an example of how he could use his position to out-raise his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

What they're saying: "We are aware of the President’s statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO… and just so we're all clear, it never happened," Exxon said.

The SPAC boom is starting to crack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The SPAC boom is beginning to show its first cracks, as several private equity-sponsored efforts have needed to downsize.

Driving the news: Cerberus yesterday shrunk the anticipated IPO for its telecom-focused SPAC from $400 million to $300 million.

