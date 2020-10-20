Scoop: Republican super PAC raised $92 million in September

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raised more than twice as much this September as it did two years ago, according to an FEC filing that will go live Tuesday night.

By the numbers: The SLF raised $92 million in September, spent $105 million, and ended the month with $113 million cash on hand, as Republicans work to maintain their majority on Nov. 3.

That's compared to $37 million the PAC raised in September 2018.

Why it matters: In competitive races, Democratic Senate candidates trounced their Republican opponents in the money race last quarter, with candidates like Jamie Harrison in South Carolina collecting almost $30 million more than Sen. Lindsey Graham.