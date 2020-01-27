Stories

The GOP senators signaling support for witnesses following Bolton report

From left: Sen. Susan Collins, former national security adviser John Bolton, Sen. Mitt Romney. Photos: Getty Images

Some Republican senators are signaling they may support calling John Bolton as a witness as part of President Trump's impeachment trial, following a report that Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that Trump told him he conditioned security assistance to Ukraine with the nation investigating his political rivals.

The state of play: GOP sources told Axios that the revelations from the former national security adviser's book could be enough to sway the four Republican senators needed to vote for witness testimony in the trial.

What they're saying:

  • Utah Sen. Mitt Romney: "It's increasingly apparent that it would be important to hear from John Bolton. I of course will make a final decision on witnesses after we've heard from not only the prosecution but also the defense, but I think at this stage it's pretty fair to say that John Bolton has relevant testimony. ... I think it's increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton."
  • Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: "I stated before that I was curious as to what John Bolton might have to say. From the outset, I've worked to ensure this trial would be fair and that members would have the opportunity to weigh in after its initial phase to determine if we need more information. I've also said there is an appropriate time for us to evaluate whether we need additional information — that time is almost here. I look forward to the White House wrapping up presentation of its case."
  • Maine Sen. Susan Collins said the recent development has "[strengthened] the case for witnesses" and "prompted a number of conversations" among senators.
  • South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham: "What we have to do here is evaluate the manuscript and see if it's a reason to add to the record," per CNN. Asked if he would support a subpoena for the manuscript, Graham said, "I want to know what's in the manuscript, yeah, I think that's important."
  • South Dakota Sen. John Thune, per CNN, said his advice to senators in his party to "stay calm here," and wait to see how Trump's defense team reacts to the Bolton news. Asked if he was confident the party would defeat the witness vote, Thune said: "I'm never confident until we cast them."
  • North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said "not at this point" when asked if the Bolton news changed his view that witnesses should not be called, per CNN.
  • Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander: "I'll decide then at that time" on witnesses, per CNN.

