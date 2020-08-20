43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

73 Republican security officials endorse Biden for president

Joe Biden. Photo: Olivier Douliery/ AFP/Getty Images

A group of 73 Republican national security officials and former Republican members of Congress issued a statement Thursday expressing support for Joe Biden's campaign, saying they will vote for the former VP rather than President Trump this fall.

Flashback: The same group released a statement in 2016 foreshadowing that Trump "would be the most reckless president in American history," The New York Times notes. “When we wrote in 2016, we were warning against a vote for Donald Trump, but many of the signatories were not ready to embrace his opponent,” wrote John Bellinger, a former State Department and National Security Council legal advisor, who was among the authors of both letters.

  • “This is different: Each of the signatories has said he or she will vote for Biden. Signatories are now even more concerned about Trump, and have fewer concerns about Biden.”

That stark tone continued with Thursday's statement, noting that Trump has "gravely damaged America's role as a world leader."

The big picture: Several Republicans have come out against Trump in recent weeks, with some publicly sharing their votes for Biden, and others, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, speaking at the Democratic National Convention this week.

The state of play: Officials from the Trump, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Regan administrations signed Thursday's statement released by DefendingDemocracyTogether.org, an advocacy group developed in 2018 by anti-Trump Republicans, including:

  • Former NSA and CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden, former Deputy Secretary of State and DNI Amb. John Negroponte and former CIA and FBI Director William Webster.
  • Four former Trump administration officials: Former DHS Chief of Staff Miles Taylor, former DHS Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Neumann, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Robert Shanks, and former General Counsel of DHS John Mitnick.

What they're saying: "Through his actions and his rhetoric, Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as President."

  • "Instead of rallying the American people and the world to confront the coronavirus, Trump has spent the past half year spreading misinformation, undermining public health experts, attacking state and local officials, and wallowing in self-pity."
  • "Trump has regularly praised the actions of dictators and human rights abusers. He proclaimed his 'love' and 'great respect' for North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, endorsed 'brilliant leader' Xi Jinping’s move to serve as China’s president for life, repeatedly sided with Vladimir Putin against our own intelligence community, and pronounced himself a 'big fan' of Turkish president Recep Erdogan despite his crackdown on democracy."
  • "In contrast, we believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation. We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals."

Of note, via the Times: "[W]ithin the Republican national security establishment, there are arguments about whether such letters actually harm Mr. Trump or help him."

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Colin Powell. Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest-profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter: Joe Biden's the "right person for this moment"

Former President Jimmy Carter went to bat for Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention saying Biden "must be our next president."

What he's saying: "Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the senate. For decades, he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said. "Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together. ... You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader, and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."

Axios
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Kerry: Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops"

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night President Trump "doesn't know how to defend the troops" and is more interested "in defending himself."

What he's saying: "Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and peaceful world. Like everything else he inherited he bankrupted it," Kerry said. "When this president goes overseas, it's not a goodwill mission. It's a blooper reel. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at."

"This moment is a fight for the security of America and the world. Only Joe Biden can make America lead like America again."