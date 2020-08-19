Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

Powell served under President George W. Bush.

What they’re saying: “The values I learned growing up in the South Bronx and serving in uniform were the same values that Joe Biden‘s parents instilled in him,” Powell said in a video released by the DNC.