Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Colin Powell. Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

  • Powell served under President George W. Bush.

What they’re saying: “The values I learned growing up in the South Bronx and serving in uniform were the same values that Joe Biden‘s parents instilled in him,” Powell said in a video released by the DNC.

  • “Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family,” he added.
  • “For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching — it comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families.“

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Trump campaign ad attacks Biden's mental faculties

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign launched its most brutal ad of the 2020 election overnight, suggesting Joe Biden has experienced severe mental decline over the past four years.

Driving the news: The digital ad, "What happened to Joe Biden," is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's four-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden leads by 49 to 48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

