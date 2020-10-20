Reports: Justice Department to file suit against Google

The Justice Department will unveil its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Google today, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and other outlets, charging the company with abusing a monopoly position in search and search advertising.

Details: Justice Department lawyers are expected to outline their monopoly case against the search giant in a call with reporters Tuesday morning.

Of note: The DOJ has the backing of 11 Republican state attorneys general, a source familiar with the suit told Axios. That's far smaller than the broad bipartisan coalition of AGs that have been probing Google for potential antitrust abuses.

Why it matters: The long-awaited suit will mark Washington's first major blow against the tech giants that many on both the right and left argue have grown too large and powerful. Still, this will just be step one in what could be a lengthy and messy court battle.

The other side: Google has long maintained its might in search is a natural result of developing a solid product and has denied engaging in anti-competitive tactics. The company also contends it faces healthy competition in major revenue-generating business lines including advertising and mobile.