Reports: Justice Department to file suit against Google

The Justice Department will unveil its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Google today, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and other outlets, charging the company with abusing a monopoly position in search and search advertising.

Details: Justice Department lawyers are expected to outline their monopoly case against the search giant in a call with reporters Tuesday morning.

Of note: The DOJ has the backing of 11 Republican state attorneys general, a source familiar with the suit told Axios. That's far smaller than the broad bipartisan coalition of AGs that have been probing Google for potential antitrust abuses.

Why it matters: The long-awaited suit will mark Washington's first major blow against the tech giants that many on both the right and left argue have grown too large and powerful. Still, this will just be step one in what could be a lengthy and messy court battle.

The other side: Google has long maintained its might in search is a natural result of developing a solid product and has denied engaging in anti-competitive tactics. The company also contends it faces healthy competition in major revenue-generating business lines including advertising and mobile.

  • Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impending suit.

Exclusive: AP to call elections for Alexa and other Big Tech channels

Many of the world's biggest tech and telecom companies, like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and AT&T, are licensing the Associated Press' election results to power their voice, video and search products, executives tell Axios.

How it works: Because tech firms need to answer millions of unique voice commands and search queries in real time, the results will be coded through an API — an interface that a computer program can read — designed to handle "not enough results in yet" and "too close to call" cases.

The long wait for Google's $2.1 billion Fitbit deal

Google's $2.1 billion deal for Fitbit might go down as the only merger to qualify as both pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.

  • Driving the news: European Union antitrust regulators have again extended their decision deadline, this time to Jan. 8, 2021. And it could be further complicated by U.S. authorities, who are drawing up a broader antitrust case against Google and/or its parent company Alphabet. The deal was originally announced on Nov. 1, 2019.
