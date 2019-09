Details: The investigation, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, will determine if Google's online dominance stifles competition in the online advertisement industry. California and Alabama are the only 2 states that have not joined the investigation.

What they're saying: Paxton said during a press conference outside the U.S. Supreme Court building that the investigation is "to determine the facts. Right now it's about advertising, but the facts will lead where they lead."

The big picture: The attorneys general investigation adds yet another layer of scrutiny on Big Tech. Google, Facebook and Amazon have historically enjoyed wide regulatory freedom in the U.S., but are now facing numerous state and federal probes into their practices.

