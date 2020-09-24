2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Reporters arrested while covering protests after Breonna Taylor indictment

"Current situation. #Louisville" Photo: Jorge Ventura/Daily Caller via Twitter

Geoffrey Ingersoll, editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller, wrote via Twitter that two reporters were arrested by Louisville Metro Police while covering protests that followed the grand jury decision not to indict two officers involved in the shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Why it matters: Louisville Metro Police Department has not shared a precise number of arrests, but the Courier Journal reports that LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington said around 2 a.m. ET on Thursday that nearly "100” people were detained.

What they’re saying: The journalists, Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura, were arrested despite "reporting for an accredited media outlet and ... operating in the capacity of press." Both reporters live-tweeted the events:

  • Talcott posted a thread, first saying: "Police are corralling everyone in," along with a video. She followed: "They have us all on the ground right now," and wrote, "...police are taking people and putting them in zip tie cuffs."
  • Ventura tweeted at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday: "Just got arrested by #Louisville PD."
  • He announced his release via Twitter at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
  • "I am being charged with two misdemeanors related to breaking curfew & unlawful assembly while reporting on the ground in #Louisville," Ventura wrote midday Thursday.

Worth noting: Two LMPD officers were shot in the downtown area of Louisville, the department confirmed. Both sustained non life-threatening injuries, and there is one suspect in custody.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Two officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

Police officers stand guard during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Louisville Metro Police Department said two officers were shot downtown in the Kentucky city late Wednesday, hours after a grand jury decided that none of the officers would be charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Details: A police spokesperson told a press briefing that a suspect was in custody and that the injuries of both officers were not life-threatening. One officer was "alert and stable" and the other was undergoing surgery, he said.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated Sep 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Louisville declares state of emergency as Breonna Taylor decision looms

A demonstrator holds up a sign of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency Tuesday "due to the potential for civil unrest" ahead of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's expected announcement on the Breonna Taylor case.

Of note: Louisville has witnessed more than 115 days of protests over the police killing of Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, with calls for all the officers involved to be charged.

Orion RummlerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Not enough": Protesters react to no murder charges in Breonna Taylor case

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brett Hankison, one of the Louisville police officers who entered Breonna Taylor's home in March, on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly into neighboring apartments.

Details: Angering protesters, the grand jury did not indict any of the three officers involved in the botched drug raid on homicide or manslaughter charges related to the death of Taylor.

