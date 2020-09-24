Geoffrey Ingersoll, editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller, wrote via Twitter that two reporters were arrested by Louisville Metro Police while covering protests that followed the grand jury decision not to indict two officers involved in the shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Why it matters: Louisville Metro Police Department has not shared a precise number of arrests, but the Courier Journal reports that LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington said around 2 a.m. ET on Thursday that nearly "100” people were detained.

What they’re saying: The journalists, Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura, were arrested despite "reporting for an accredited media outlet and ... operating in the capacity of press." Both reporters live-tweeted the events:

Talcott posted a thread, first saying: "Police are corralling everyone in," along with a video. She followed: "They have us all on the ground right now," and wrote, "...police are taking people and putting them in zip tie cuffs."

Ventura tweeted at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday: "Just got arrested by #Louisville PD."

He announced his release via Twitter at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

"I am being charged with two misdemeanors related to breaking curfew & unlawful assembly while reporting on the ground in #Louisville," Ventura wrote midday Thursday.

Worth noting: Two LMPD officers were shot in the downtown area of Louisville, the department confirmed. Both sustained non life-threatening injuries, and there is one suspect in custody.