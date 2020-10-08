1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Trump required Walter Reed staff to sign NDAs

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump required personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to agree to non-disclosure agreements in 2019 before he'd agree to be treated at the facility, per NBC News.

Why it matters: Trump sought coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed this weekend after his positive test on Thursday evening. But officials in the Trump administration and within Walter Reed offered conflicting information on the president's health, fluctuating between calling his symptoms "mild" and "very concerning."

  • NBC notes that "four people familiar with the process did not know whether, during the president's most recent visit over the weekend, he had the same requirement for Walter Reed staff members who had not previously been involved in his care."

Between the lines: The president's health information would already be protected by HIPAA.

  • But Trump has a history of NDAs, often making his employees and personal acquaintances sign them during his career as a businessman.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden: I think if Trump still has COVID, "we shouldn't have a debate"

Joe Biden speaking in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6. Photo: Brendan Smualowski/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Tuesday when asked about facing President Trump in the second presidential debate on Oct. 15, "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate."

Why it matters: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week. Though he was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and his physician said he's not experiencing symptoms, a person can be contagious up to 10 days after the symptoms resolve, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls getting coronavirus "a blessing in disguise"

President Trump said in a new video on Wednesday evening that contracting the coronavirus was "a blessing in disguise" and claimed — without scientific evidence — that the antibody cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals he was treated with is a "cure."

Driving the news: The president said he is seeking emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail, which he received last week while experiencing "mild" symptoms. He claimed that it was his suggestion to doctors that he be treated with the therapeutic, which Regeneron says has only been given to fewer than 10 people outside of clinical trials.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Baritomo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

