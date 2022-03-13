Report: Missiles may have targeted U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Multiple rockets may have targeted the U.S. consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, late Saturday night local time, Iraqi security forces told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Driving the news: "There is no damage or casualties at any U.S. government facility," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

"We are looking into the reported attack near Erbil," a Pentagon spokesperson told Axios.

"We are looking into the reported attack near Erbil," a Pentagon spokesperson told Axios. The State Department spokesperson said the incident "is being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government."

"We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence," the spokesperson added.

Of note: The State Department broke ground on a new U.S. consular compound in July 2018 with a move-in date eyed by the end of 2022.

A career diplomat, Robert Palladino became consular general in Erbil in July 2021.

Editor's note: This story is developing. Please check back for updates.