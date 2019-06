The backdrop: Bernard and Lisa Selz began supporting the anti-vaccination movement in 2012 with a $200,000 donation to Andrew Wakefield's legal fund, the Post reports.

Wakefield's study, published in 1998, linked the measles vaccine (MMR) and autism and is credited with launching the modern anti-vaccination movement. His study, which was debunked and found to be fraudulent, was retracted by The Lancet after publication. Wakefield was subsequently stripped of his medical license.

The numbers that matter: The Selz Foundation currently funds about 75% of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and donated $100,000 — 83% of the charity’s funding — the year it was established, per the Post.

Lisa Selz serves as the network's president, while its founder Del Bigtree "promotes the idea that government officials have colluded with the pharmaceutical industry to cover up grievous harms" from drugs found in vaccines, the Post reports.

The bottom line: ICAN is currently the best-funded organization that amplifies concerns about vaccines, largely thanks to the Selz's funding, the Post reports.

