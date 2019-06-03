Chart: Measles outbreak this year has been worst of the century

Why it matters: Measles was declared "eradicated" in the U.S. in 2000, years after the development and implementation of the MMR vaccine, which is 97% effective with 2 doses. But the extremely contagious virus has crept back into American society, mainly via pockets of communities who refuse to use the vaccinations, experts have told Axios.

The CDC warned Thursday in an updated news release:

"Outbreaks in New York City and Rockland County, New York have continued for nearly 8 months. If these outbreaks continue through summer and fall, the United States may lose its measles elimination status. That loss would be a huge blow for the nation and erase the hard work done by all levels of public health."

Before widespread vaccination, roughly 3 to 4 million Americans got measles each year, leading to an estimated 400–500 deaths and 48,000 hospitalizations, per the CDC.

The highest number of annual cases in the U.S. recorded by the CDC since 1942 was in 1958 when 763,094 people reported infections.

