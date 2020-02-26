1 hour ago - Technology

Report: Full list of Clearview AI's law enforcement clients stolen

Margaret Harding McGill

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Controversial facial recognition startup Clearview AI told its customers that its complete list of clients, which includes law enforcement agencies all over the country, was stolen in a data breach, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: An intruder gaining access to Clearview's client list will likely trigger alarm bells for both would-be customers and privacy advocates, who have already denounced the company following a New York Times report on Clearview culling more than 3 billion images from websites like Facebook to create its database.

Details: The Daily Beast obtained a notice Clearview sent to customers reporting that an intruder gained access to its list of customers, the number of user accounts and the number of searches the customers conducted, according to the report.

  • Clearview told The Daily Beast the vulnerability has been fixed, and that law enforcement search histories were not revealed, nor were the company's servers compromised.
  • "This is a company whose entire business model relies on collecting incredibly sensitive and personal information, and this breach is yet another sign that the potential benefits of Clearview’s technology do not outweigh the grave privacy risks it poses," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement in response to the news report.

Go deeper: Clearview brings privacy concerns from facial recognition into focus

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Clearview brings privacy concerns from facial recognition into focus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

People warning about the potentially chilling collision of big data sets and emerging technologies can now point to Clearview, the secretive facial recognition startup that scraped images from some of the largest public internet sites to create a database now used by hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country.

Why it matters: Facial recognition tools have already raised privacy concerns in the U.S. and abroad, particularly when they're used by government, but the controversy over Clearview has shown that both industry and law enforcement are moving faster than the debate.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - Technology
Orion Rummler

Tech giants hammer facial recognition startup

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Venmo and LinkedIn have sent Clearview AI cease-and-desist letters in the wake of a blockbuster report that the facial recognition startup has scraped billions of people's faces from their websites, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Clearview's app is used to identify suspected criminals by over 600 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, per the Times.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

GOP congressman wants answers from Clearview

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.). Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, wants facial recognition provider Clearview to explain its data collection practices and is calling on committee Chair Maxine Waters to schedule a hearing on the matter.

Why it matters: Clearview has come under fire following a New York Times report on its use of public images from social media and elsewhere on the internet to create a facial recognition system for law enforcement agencies.

Go deeperArrowJan 29, 2020