Report: DHS may take millions from TSA for border, if necessary

If Congress does not fund the Department of Homeland Security's $1.1 billion funding request, the agency will ask for $232 million from the Transportation Security Administration to be used for the border, NBC News' Julia Ainsley reports.

Why it matters: This would be yet another drastic step taken by DHS to provide more support to border officials struggling to handle the surge of migrants. Already, DHS has started sending hundreds of TSA employees to the border. It has asked the Pentagon to provide migrant housing and begun flying migrants to less crowded processing centers. FEMA has also been asked to contribute part of its budget to border efforts, per NBC.

Go Deeper: On the scene: The Pentagon commits to the border crisis