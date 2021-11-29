This graphic shows the range of issues U.S. executives are tempted to sound off on. A new report from the advisory firm Brunswick warns about "The Talking Trap" — the danger of speaking out impulsively on issues that aren't core to the business:

What they're saying: "Reflexive messages fall flat. ... If your organization decides to respond to an emerging issue, engage with humility, vulnerability, and enthusiasm on the issues and in ways that are most relevant to your organization."

"Organizations need to be ready to back it up with an investment that is as tangible as it is earnest — donations of cash, donations of product, donations of your employees’ paid time, and with your daily business practices."

