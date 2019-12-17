Rep. Mark Walker eyes Richard Burr's Senate seat after redistricting

Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) told the the Herald-Sun Monday he won't run for office next year and he's "moving toward" a U.S. Senate bid in 2022, when Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is expected to retire.

Why it matters: State lawmakers passed a new congressional map following a corruption scandal that's left Walker's district in a predominantly Democratic area and he'd be likely to lose his seat in 2020, per the News & Observer.

Go deeper: Republicans are worried about their worst nightmare: a 2020 election wipeout