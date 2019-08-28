Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) joked at a town hall in Audubon, Iowa, Tuesday about sterilizing Muslim women in China "so there’s no more Uighurs to be born," and "trying to force them to eat pork," the Sioux City Journal reports.

Why it matters: King has been struggling to attract donors over his previous controversial comments about race and abortion. Per Axios' Dave Lawler, China has detained an estimated 1 million to 2 million Uighur Muslims in the region of Xinjiang in internment camps. Under Islamic law, Muslims are forbidden from eating pork.

