Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia

Rebecca Falconer

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier during a House Rules Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., in December. Photo: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) is in a critical condition in hospital with pneumonia that's not related to the novel coronavirus, per a statement Saturday evening by his chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr.

Details: DeSaulnier was admitted to hospital last Friday "to treat complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run," Arnold Marr said. "Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition. The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman," the statement added. "He was in serious, but stable condition, and the hospital later advised he was COVID-19 negative."

Orion Rummler

Washington state officials confirm first coronavirus death in U.S.

School district officials have closed Jackson High School for three days of cleaning after a student, who did not recently travel to any countries affected the COVID-19, coronavirus, tested positive for the virus. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

A patient in Washington state has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, state health officials told reporters in call with the CDC on Saturday.

The latest: Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, said the deceased patient was "a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions." State officials reported two new patients who are presumed to have contracted the coronavirus: a 70-year-old woman who is a resident of a long-term care facility and a 40-year-old female health care worker from the same facility with no known travel outside of the U.S.

Bob Herman

Hospitals halt medical bills for coronavirus patients

A Providence hospital in Washington state. Photo: Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

Some hospital systems are temporarily pausing bills for any patients who receive care related to the new coronavirus.

Why it matters: Receiving costly medical bills could discourage people from seeking care even as the outbreak worsens. However, it's unclear what patients' financial obligations will look like once the pandemic simmers.

Bob Herman

Hospitals are asking for a federal bailout ASAP due to coronavirus

A rural hospital in Washington state earlier this month. Photo: Nick Otto/Washington Post via Getty Images

Hospital executives are urging the federal government to approve a cash influx as soon as possible, because many fear the coronavirus outbreak will force them to miss payroll and potentially shutter their doors.

What they're saying: "If we don't get some assistance in the next two weeks, we will have to begin to have a conversation ... that we will no longer to be able to be in business, and that we will have to close the hospital," J. Scott Graham, CEO of Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital in Washington state, told reporters Saturday.

