Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) is in a critical condition in hospital with pneumonia that's not related to the novel coronavirus, per a statement Saturday evening by his chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr.

Details: DeSaulnier was admitted to hospital last Friday "to treat complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run," Arnold Marr said. "Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition. The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman," the statement added. "He was in serious, but stable condition, and the hospital later advised he was COVID-19 negative."