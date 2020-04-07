Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) announced Tuesday that he would endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, per the AP.

The state of play: Lewis, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer and is one of the most influential veteran black lawmakers, told reporters that Biden is "a man of courage, a man of great conscience, a man of faith." He also urged younger black voters to remember that "the vote is the most powerful, nonviolent tool we have in society, and we must use it."

Go deeper: Joe Biden's secret governing plan