24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. John Lewis endorses Joe Biden

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) announced Tuesday that he would endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, per the AP.

The state of play: Lewis, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer and is one of the most influential veteran black lawmakers, told reporters that Biden is "a man of courage, a man of great conscience, a man of faith." He also urged younger black voters to remember that "the vote is the most powerful, nonviolent tool we have in society, and we must use it."

Rebecca Falconer

Republican mayor dumps Trump and endorses Biden ahead of Michigan primary

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday.

Why it matters: It's another boost for Biden, who's picked up key endorsements ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primaries in six states — where Michigan has the most delegates up for grabs (125). Taylor voted for President Trump in the 2016 elections. "Biden is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats, and ... who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don’t want to see four more years of President Trump," he tweeted.

Mar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Cory Booker endorsed Joe Biden for president in a tweet on Monday, saying the former vice president will "show there's more that unites us than divides us."

Why it matters: Booker's approval is yet another endorsement for Biden from a former presidential candidate and the second from a black competitor for the White House. Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed the former vice president on Sunday.

Mar 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Sanders assesses path forward after more big Biden wins

Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia after more crucial wins against Bernie Sanders. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The big question for Bernie Sanders after Tuesday night's losses: Is there a path back to the Democratic nomination, or is Joe Biden's trajectory unstoppable?

The state of play: Notably, Sanders did not comment on the results. Pressure ramped up on him to concede and Biden carefully began to turn his remarks to the general election after extending his delegate lead in "Super Tuesday 2," with wins in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

Updated Mar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy