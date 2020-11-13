Rep. Steven Horsford will serve as a liaison between the Congressional Black Caucus and Joe Biden's transition team, pushing the caucus' interests with the incoming administration as head of the CBC's first-100-days task force, two sources familiar tell Axios and his office confirmed.

Why it matters: The Nevada Democrat’s role helps give the CBC more collective power when presenting personnel and policy recommendations to Biden's team. It comes at particularly crucial time when the transition team is starting to make staffing decisions, and several lawmakers are publicly and privately lobbying for African American representation in his Cabinet and throughout the administration.

Horsford is expected to gather with CBC members next week in some capacity to start compiling an official list of members they'd like to be considered for Cabinet and administration positions, as well as policies they've led over the last four years that they want to expand with a Biden/Harris administration, Horsford's team said.

Driving the news: Biden announced his first major staffing decision this week, naming longtime Democratic operative and trusted advisor Ron Klain his White House chief of staff.

Several CBC members have been privately lobbying for representation in roles outside of Housing and Urban Development, which traditionally has had a person of color leading the department.

Rep. Jim Clyburn told "Axios on HBO" he's been pushing Biden's transition team to consider Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Agriculture, among others.

Rep. Karen Bass, who's the CBC chair and was on the short list for Biden's VP, has also been floated by some on the Hill as a possible contender for Health and Human Services or HUD secretary.

Don't forget: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also a member of the CBC.