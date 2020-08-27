Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) drew on his experience as a Navy SEAL in a Republican National Convention speech centered on American "heroes." Notably, he did not mention Trump once during the address.

Why it matters: Crenshaw, a rising GOP star and one of the youngest Republicans in the House at 36, may be trying to walk an impossible tightrope — speaking at Trump’s convention but refusing to utter his name. The omission suggests the Texas congressman, who faces a tough re-election race against Democrat Sima Ladjevardian, is worried about being tied too closely to his president, Axios' Jonathan Swan notes.

What he's saying: "8 years ago, in the fields of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, a close friend and teammate laid down cover fire against Taliban insurgents so that I could walk – blind and bloodied – to the Medevac helicopter and survive. But he didn’t. Dave was killed two months later. He died a hero to this great country," said Crenshaw, who lost his right eye in combat in Afghanistan.