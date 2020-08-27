Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) drew on his experience as a Navy SEAL in a Republican National Convention speech centered on American "heroes." Notably, he did not mention Trump once during the address.
Why it matters: Crenshaw, a rising GOP star and one of the youngest Republicans in the House at 36, may be trying to walk an impossible tightrope — speaking at Trump’s convention but refusing to utter his name. The omission suggests the Texas congressman, who faces a tough re-election race against Democrat Sima Ladjevardian, is worried about being tied too closely to his president, Axios' Jonathan Swan notes.
What he's saying: "8 years ago, in the fields of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, a close friend and teammate laid down cover fire against Taliban insurgents so that I could walk – blind and bloodied – to the Medevac helicopter and survive. But he didn’t. Dave was killed two months later. He died a hero to this great country," said Crenshaw, who lost his right eye in combat in Afghanistan.
- "Here’s the truth about America: we are a country of heroes. I believe that, so should you," he added.
- "But America’s heroism is not relegated to the battlefield. Every single day we see them… if you just know where to look. It’s the nurse who volunteers for back to back shifts caring for COVID patients because she feels that’s her duty."
- "It's who we are – a nation of heroes, and we need you now more than ever. We need to remind ourselves what heroism really is."