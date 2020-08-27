Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw does not address Trump by name during RNC speech

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) drew on his experience as a Navy SEAL in a Republican National Convention speech centered on American "heroes." Notably, he did not mention Trump once during the address.

Why it matters: Crenshaw, a rising GOP star and one of the youngest Republicans in the House at 36, may be trying to walk an impossible tightrope — speaking at Trump’s convention but refusing to utter his name. The omission suggests the Texas congressman, who faces a tough re-election race against Democrat Sima Ladjevardian, is worried about being tied too closely to his president, Axios' Jonathan Swan notes.

What he's saying: "8 years ago, in the fields of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, a close friend and teammate laid down cover fire against Taliban insurgents so that I could walk – blind and bloodied – to the Medevac helicopter and survive. But he didn’t. Dave was killed two months later. He died a hero to this great country," said Crenshaw, who lost his right eye in combat in Afghanistan.

  • "Here’s the truth about America: we are a country of heroes. I believe that, so should you," he added.
  • "But America’s heroism is not relegated to the battlefield. Every single day we see them… if you just know where to look. It’s the nurse who volunteers for back to back shifts caring for COVID patients because she feels that’s her duty."
  • "It's who we are – a nation of heroes, and we need you now more than ever. We need to remind ourselves what heroism really is."

Tiffany Trump: The president has been the "only person to challenge the establishment"

Tiffany Trump insisted in her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night that the president's "Make America Great Again" catchphrase was not just a slogan, and that he has challenged "the establishment" throughout his first term.

What she's saying: "My father is the only person to challenge the establishment," President Trump's youngest daughter said. "The entrenched bureaucracy. Big Pharma and media monopolies. To ensure that Americans' constitutional freedoms are upheld, and that justice and truth prevail."

Ursula Perano
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast with "unsurvivable" storm surge

Texas and Louisiana are in grave peril Wednesday night from the landfall of Hurricane Laura, an "extremely dangerous" and strengthening Category 4 storm with the potential for "catastrophic" winds.

The big picture: Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana were ordered to evacuate ahead of Laura‘s arrival, which could be the first hurricane to make landfall as a Category 4 since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast in 2017.

