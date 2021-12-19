Sign up for our daily briefing

Religious groups ask Supreme Court for emergency stay on vaccine rule for U.S. companies

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Three religious organizations on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to grant an emergency stay over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers.

Why it matters: The challenge, filed by the American Family Association, Answers in Genesis and Daystar Television Network, comes days after the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati reinstated the mandate.

  • The mandate is "an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States," according to the three-judge panel, which reinstated the measure.
  • The religious groups suggested that the measure infringed upon their First Amendment rights, arguing that it "fails to provide any religious exemptions or accommodations."

The backdrop: A three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously ruled in November that the administration had not proved "COVID-19 poses the kind of emergency that allows OSHA to take the extreme measure."

  • The Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the issue, which has divided lower federal courts.

What they're saying: "Any mandate that forces the organizations to compel their employees to be vaccinated against their will is one that would require it to violate their employees’ sacred rights of belief and conscience," the court filing read.

  • "That is something that none of the organizations can do without sinning against God," it continued.

But, but, but: A divided majority of justices previously declined to block New York's coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers, which does not allow for religious exemptions.

  • A group of health care workers had sued the state arguing the mandate violated their religious freedoms.
  • The high court in October also declined to block enforcement of Maine's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers while they waited for the lower court to rule on the merits of the case.
  • The 6-3 decision in the emergency appeal was not made on the merits of the case. But in previous rulings, the justices have upheld COVID vaccine requirements — though this was the first case that involved a mandate without religious exemptions.

Go deeper: OSHA vaccine mandate penalties will begin on Jan. 10

Erin Doherty
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties will begin on Jan. 10

A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-thru site in Tropical Park on Dec. 16 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday it will wait until Jan. 10 to begin issuing citations to companies that do not comply with its coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Driving the news: OSHA also said that it would not issue citations for its COVID-19 testing requirements before Feb. 9 "so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard," the agency said.

Kierra Frazier
Dec 18, 2021 - Sports

Brooklyn Nets bring back Kyrie Irving part-time

Kyrie Irving. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will re-join the team as a part-time player following a COVID-19 vaccine holdout, the team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The NBA is facing a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases with 39 players — roughly 8% of the league's total player roster — in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, AP writes.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: Omicron will drive record COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths — U.S. could see 1 million COVID cases a day, warns retiring NIH director — Omicron derails company holiday parties
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge — New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up
  4. World: WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for America — Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
