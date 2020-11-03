Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Why Reddit's remote work policy is different

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Reddit

Reddit isn't the first big tech company to embrace telework after the pandemic. But the platform stands out from its peers because it says it'll pay workers the same salary — no matter where they live.

Why it matters: The catch in the remote work policies at Facebook, Microsoft and other tech companies has been that although employees can choose to work remotely forever and from anywhere, their pay might be cut if they move out of expensive cities to cheaper ones. Reddit is doing away with that snag.

  • I spoke with Nellie Peshkov, Reddit's chief people officer, about the move.
  • "We realized where our employees are doing work has no impact on their performance," Peshkov says. "We want to pay our employees based on that impact, based on that performance."
  • The majority of Reddit's employees don't want to go back to the office full-time, she tells me.

Between the lines: Reddit's policy will apply to new hires as well as veteran employees. So even if you're joining as a new employee from the middle of the country, you'll get paid a Bay Area salary.

  • "I really believe this is going to allow us to increase the diversity of our workforce," says Peshkov.

Worth noting: Peshkov is Reddit's first-ever chief people officer. She previously led the firm's human resources team at the VP level.

  • The company created the chief people officer role amid the pandemic because "it is so critical and important to the success of the company," she says. "People are our most important resource."

Go deeper: The evolution of HR

Go deeper

David NatherMargaret Talev
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Three scenarios for election night

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tonight could be the start of days of suspense before we know who the next president will be. But it could also be effectively over by the end of the week — and there's a small chance we could even know tonight.

  • Here are the three scenarios for election night and beyond, and how we'll know which one we're seeing tonight.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

State officials say robocall campaign is encouraging voters to "stay home"

Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty

State election officials across the U.S. are warning voters of a wave of unidentified robocalls and texts that suggest voters stay home.

Why it matters: The robocall campaign has sparked fresh fears that misinformation could spread on Election Day, targeting Americans' cellphones to scare them away from the polls.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More than 100 million Americans voted early in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 100 million Americans voted early in the 2020 election across the U.S., according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow