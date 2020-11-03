Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

First look: "Red mirage" redux

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Democratic firm that predicted an election-night "red mirage" for President Trump — an early lead it says that Joe Biden will overtake when mail-in ballots are counted — is standing by its prediction, but with a smaller mirage than expected.

Driving the news: Updated modeling from analytics firm Hawkfish, reviewed by Axios, says Trump may look as if he's on track to cross 270 electoral votes and approach a 286-252 victory. But in the end, it predicts, Biden could win by as much as 334-204, or a more modest 279-259, once all mail-in ballots are counted.

  • Remember, a model is just a model — and if it's off, the results could be markedly different.

Why it matters: The "red mirage" offers a data-based argument for why Americans should not expect to know a winner tonight.

  • They also shouldn't believe President Trump if he prematurely declares victory, as he's foreshadowed, or argues that counting legally received ballots is somehow an effort to "steal" the election if backlogs delay the counting.
  • Democrats and independents embraced mail-in voting more than Republicans, partly because they're more concerned about the pandemic, partly because Trump has falsely argued that mail ballots are fraudulent. Many states expect delays in counting.

What they're saying: "Trump’s path to victory is through trying to keep every vote from counting, specifically these vote-by-mail ballots," Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn tells Axios.

The other side: Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a tweet Monday afternoon that Democrats are using the notion of a "red mirage" to try to delegitimize support for Trump.

  • "Biden's early vote lead is not enough & they know it," Murtaugh wrote. "They'll try to create a smoke screen post-Election Day, even running TV ads to cast doubt on Nov. 3 vote. Be ready."

Details: Under one updated Hawkfish model, Biden would eventually overtake Trump in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — but not Georgia, Iowa, Ohio or Texas.

  • Hawkfish's modeling does not predict a "blue mirage" — a reverse scenario others have mused about, in which Democrats' absentee votes would be disproportionately counted up front.
  • The firm is funded by Michael Bloomberg and also does work for the Democratic National Committee and pro-Biden Super PACs.

Jonathan Swan
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Orion Rummler
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump adviser falsely claims Democrats could "steal" electoral votes

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would try to "steal" electoral votes after election night if President Trump appears to be ahead, signaling a coming legal fight over mail-in ballots that are counted after Nov. 3.

Reality check: Electoral College votes are not awarded until December, and no state ever reports its final count on election night — despite Trump's insistence that the election should end on Nov. 3 and that the courts should not allow ballots to be counted in the days following.

Jim VandeHei
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

A safe, sane way to navigate election night — and beyond

People in Cleveland sit watching the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

We all need to be clear-eyed about the social and political volatility heading into Election Day: The chances of sporadic violence, significant unrest or voting issues are quite high, according to basically every federal and state official monitoring voting and its aftermath in 2020.

But all of us — Democrats, Republicans, independents alike — can do our part to minimize the drama and darker scenarios.

