Here comes the real recession

Economists are warning that the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic is now creating another recession: mass job losses, business failures and declines in spending even in industries not directly impacted by the virus.

Why it matters: The looming recession — a possible recession within a recession is less severe than the coronavirus-driven downturn. But it's more likely to permanently push millions out of the labor force, lower wages and leave long-lasting scars on the economy.

What we're hearing: "As the recovery has slowed down we’ve seen a couple of metrics transform from something that was extraordinary and unique and that we’d only seen in this COVID recession to something that is much more in line with our historic experience with typical recessions," Ernie Tedeschi, a managing director and policy economist for Evercore ISI, tells Axios.

The warning signs he sees:

  • The increasing number of layoffs that have gone from classified as temporary to classified as permanent.
  • The increasing number of men who have lost jobs in recent months, a traditional recession dynamic and reversal of the trend that saw more women being laid off in early months.
  • The rising rate of long-term unemployment, an unfortunate hallmark of the 2008 Great Recession.

"The longer this weakness persists the harder it is to recover later on," Tedeschi adds.

  • Darius Dale, managing director at Hedgeye Risk Management, tells Axios: "Our view is that the U.S. economy is transitioning from a depression to a recession and not a recovery."

But, but, but: It will be hard to see the recession in most data, because third quarter economic growth will be compared to the second quarter, which was the worst downturn in history.

  • Absent another wave of lockdowns, Q3 GDP growth should be the highest ever — but largely because of pent-up demand and the simple fact that most U.S. business are allowed to operate.

Be smart: The new recession is exactly what policymakers were trying to avoid by passing the $2 trillion CARES Act in March.

How it happened: "We had an uneven shutdown around the country and what that allowed the virus to do is really take hold and remain a force for economic outcomes," Constance Hunter, chief economist at consulting firm KPMG, tells Axios.

  • Hunter also serves as president of the historically right-leaning National Association for Business Economics, which recently released a poll of its members that found two-thirds believe the economy is still in a recession.
  • More than a third (37%) see a one-in-two chance of a double-dip recession — an occurrence that Hunter notes is "extremely rare."

The bottom line: The recession within a recession is giving economists flashbacks of 2008 and the long recovery needed to get many of the country's lower-income citizens back on their feet.

  • The difference this time is that it follows an economic shock that caused at least three times the number of job losses as 2008, and has put four times as many people on government unemployment insurance.

Coronavirus dashboard

  Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 25,761,430 — Total deaths: 857,263 — Total recoveries: 17,077,800
  U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 6,075,652 — Total deaths: 184,689 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267
  U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  Thailand goes 100 days with no local coronavirus cases — Australia plunges into first recession in 30 years
  NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19. CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
Melania Trump used private email accounts in the White House, ex-aide tells WashPost

First lady Melania Trump "regularly" used private email accounts while in the White House, her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged to the Washington Post in an interview published Tuesday night.

Why it matters: President Trump made the FBI investigation into 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's private emails and server a major focus of his first presidential campaign and has continued to raise the issue during his re-election bid.

Ed Markey defeats Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

Sen. Ed Markey won the Massachusetts Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday evening, fending off a bitter challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy, AP reports.

Why it matters: The power of the Kennedy name in Massachusetts wasn't enough to overcome the incumbency advantage and progressive credentials of Markey, the co-author of the Green New Deal.

