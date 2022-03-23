Readers weigh in on daylight saving time

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We heard from more than 100 What's Next readers in response to our question: What do you think of the proposal — which passed the Senate this month — to make daylight saving time permanent, starting in 2023?

Your responses fell into four categories, and one was the clear winner:

By far, the largest number of people who responded said they'd like to stop changing the clocks back and forth — but they'd prefer to keep them permanently set on standard time, not daylight saving time.

The second-largest number of responses came from people who said, " No to permanent daylight saving time."

to permanent daylight saving time." Nearly the same number of respondents — though just slightly fewer — said they'd vote " yes " to permanent daylight saving time.

" to permanent daylight saving time. A fourth category of reader said, in essence: "Pick one or the other and stick with it."

A handful of readers suggested splitting the difference and changing the clocks back and forth half an hour once or twice a year.

What you're saying: