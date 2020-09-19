Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Saturday announced that his administration will construct a statue honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her home borough of Brooklyn.
The big picture: Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in March 1933. She was raised in a Jewish household by parents who were of Ukrainian and Austrian decent. She died on Friday at age 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
- "While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg's death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn," Cuomo said in a statement.
- "Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come."