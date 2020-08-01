Rep. Raúl Grijalva. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images
Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said he tested positive for the coronavirus days after attending a hearing with Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), who also tested positive and had previously declined to wear a mask.
The state of play: Grijalva says he is asymptomatic and will quarantine in his Washington, D.C., home. It's unclear if he contracted the virus at the Capitol or beyond.
- "While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously," Grijalva said in a written statement.
- "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families," he added.