Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Top EU China critic: German companies act as "lobbyists" for Beijing

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

The leader of the European Parliament's first official delegation to Taiwan says the EU is slowly waking up to the threat posed by the Chinese government — but is held back by companies, particularly in Germany, that act as "lobbyists" for Beijing.

Driving the news: Raphaël Glucksmann, a French human rights activist who has quickly become one of Europe's most influential voices on China, told Axios in a wide-ranging interview that he is seeking to "break the taboo inside the European institutions" on engaging with Taiwan.

  • Glucksmann, 42, dismissed the notion that this month's visit — which drew a stern warning from Beijing — was a "provocation," and argued that stronger EU support for Taiwanese democracy will actually deter China from launching an invasion.
  • "We should not be terrorized and paralyzed by the fear of authoritarian regimes' reactions to our policies," Glucksmann stressed.

Flashback: Glucksmann and four fellow European parliamentarians were placed on Beijing's sanctions blacklist in March for their advocacy over the genocide in Xinjiang.

  • He told Axios that as a human rights activist, he considers it a "medal of honor" to be sanctioned by "the worst human rights violator in the world."
  • In response to the sanctions, the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to freeze ratification of a major EU-China investment deal.
  • Glucksmann says that was a watershed moment for EU relations with China, and there's "no chance" the deal will ever be passed. He's pushing for the EU to upgrade its trade ties with Taiwan in its place.

In the interview, Glucksmann warned that if the EU's executive branch wants to be "chickenshit on Taiwan," the European Parliament will hold it accountable by refusing to ratify other trade priorities.

  • Glucksmann says one major barrier to stronger European action on China is Germany, where political leaders dating back to the 1990s have bet big on economic ties with China and companies like Volkswagen act as "ambassadors of Chinese interest."
  • Negotiations for the shape of the next German government are currently ongoing. Glucksmann is hopeful that the presence of the Greens in the governing coalition will push Germany to take a more "principles-based approach" to China.

What to watch: Glucksmann said how the EU responds to the China challenge will be a "litmus test" for whether the bloc can be an "adult player" independent of the U.S.: "If we don't manage to be stronger in our relations with China, then it means that Europe will remain weak forever."

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

British Columbia bracing for "parade of storms" amid flood recovery

Satellite images taken last Friday of flooding in Sumas Prairie to the east of Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada, near the border with the U.S. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Canadian officials warn a "parade of storms" is set to pummel British Columbia with more heavy rains this week.

Why it matters: The province is still reeling from last week's "atmospheric river event" that hit the Pacific Northwest, triggering record rainfall, extensive flooding and mudslides. The deadly storm displaced thousands of people, CBC News notes.

Axios
4 hours ago - World

12 children among 46 people killed in fiery bus crash in Bulgaria

Officials work at the site of a bus crash on a highway near the village of Bosnek Bulgaria, south of Sofia, on Tuesday. The bus had North Macedonian plates. Photo: Dimitar Kyosemarliev/AFP via Getty Images

A bus crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria Tuesday, killing at least 46 people — including 12 children, officials said, per Reuters.

The big picture: 53 people were on the bus, which was traveling to North Macedonia from Turkey when it crashed on a highway near the Bulgarian village of Bosnek about 2a.m. local time, DW reports.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Parkland shooting victims' families settle lawsuit with DOJ

A makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Photo: Rhona WiseI/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday reached a tentative lawsuit settlement with families of victims of a February 2018 mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, court filings show.

Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead, it emerged that there were several instances of authorities failing to step in both before and during the attack, notably the FBI.

