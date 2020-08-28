45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rand Paul recounts confrontation with protesters after RNC

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Friday told "Fox & Friends" about his confrontation with protesters following President Trump's RNC acceptance speech on the streets of Washington, D.C., characterizing the group as a "mob."

Worth noting: While protesters urged Paul to acknowledge Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police earlier this year in Louisville, the libertarian-leaning senator introduced a bill in June in her name to ban "no-knock" warrants like the one that was used by police in the incident that led to her death.

  • Paul said that he could not immediately reach the Willard Hotel, located across the street from the White House, after the speech due to protest activity, so his group boarded a bus to the Trump International Hotel. They then tried to get an Uber back to the Willard, but could only get within two blocks due to street closures — prompting the decision to walk, which led to him being spotted by protesters.

What he's saying: "They all of a sudden saw me — right as we got to the policeman fortunately, or I don't think we'd have survived," Paul said.

  • "They were shouting threats to us — to kill us, to hurt us — but also threats shouting, "Say her name, Breonna Taylor," and it's like you couldn't reason with this mob, but I'm actually the author of the Breonna Taylor law to end 'no-knock' raids. So the irony is lost on these idiots that they're trying to kill the person who's actually trying to get rid of 'no-knock' raids."
  • "If the police are not there, if you defund the police, if we become Portland, if America becomes Portland, what's going to happen is people are going to be pummeled and kicked in the head and left senseless on the curb. That would have happened to us — I promise you — had we not had the D.C. Police to support us."

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "rooting for more violence"

Joe Biden told MSNBC on Thursday that President Trump is "rooting for more violence, not less" in cities facing unrest due to protests against police brutality.

The backdrop: The Democratic nominee's comments came after four consecutive nights of turmoil in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed.

Axios
Aug 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pence addresses Kenosha in RNC speech: "The violence must stop"

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday accepted his re-nomination at the Republican National Convention, where he briefly mentioned the protests that have erupted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake: "Let me be clear: the violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha."

Why it matters: President Trump and Pence are running on a "law and order" message that speakers have relentlessly underscored on each day of the RNC, warning of an America overrun by left-wing "mobs" under a Biden administration. Pence did not address the incidents of police brutality that have set off many of the protests, and rejected the idea of systemic racism in law enforcement.

Orion Rummler
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris says officer in Jacob Blake shooting should be charged

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told NBC's "Today" that the police officer that shot Jacob Blake multiple times in the back, leaving him paralyzed, should face charges, based on what she saw in the video of the incident.

Why it matters: It is rare for officers to be charged in the deaths of Black Americans, as seen in an Axios review of the most prominent cases of police killings.

