Rahm's power tips

Then-White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel walks behind President Obama as they prepare to leave Washington for Chicago in August 2010. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

This week is all about power. Power in the Senate. Power in the White House.

Why it matters: If there's a currency in this town, it's power, so we asked several former Washington power brokers to give us their best tips for new members of Congress — as well as a certain incoming president.

Tuesday night: Rahm Emanuel, as told to Axios.

  • "The successful presidents understand the power of public opinion to change Washington, rather than Washington’s ability to change public opinion."
  • "Whenever you are working it, you’ve got to know where people are starting from, and don’t dismiss their politics as wrong. Try and incorporate their politics in your strategy."
  • "There are different power centers, and the media is its own institutional power, whether they like it or not."
  • "You need to know if you’re moving the ball down the field or stopping the ball. The first is harder, by degrees."
  • "You have all of your administration, not just what’s at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but to wield that power is to have people know that you control it."

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The Cheney power play

Former Vice President Dick Cheney looks on as his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney takes the oath of office, Jan. 3, 2017. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney have pulled a power play against President Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election.

Driving the news: The elder Cheney helped pull together an op-ed from all 10 living former defense secretaries to warn against military intervention to thwart a transfer of power. Liz Cheney pounded out a 21-page argument against plans to try to stall certification of Biden's win.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

"Impeachable offense": Democrats react to Trump's Georgia call

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Leading Democrats accused President Trump Sunday of corruption, "abuse of power" and committing an "impeachable offense" for urging Georgia's Republican Secretary of State in a phone call to overturn Joe Biden's election win.

Why it matters: Trump was impeached by House Democrats in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, before being acquitted in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
37 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Judge allows contested Arctic lease sale to proceed

The Narrows from Schrader to Peters Lake in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid to thwart the Interior Department's plan to sell oil drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Why it matters: District court judge Sharon Gleason's ruling clears the way for the Interior Department to unseal bids tomorrow for drilling rights in the region.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow