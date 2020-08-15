20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rahm Emanuel sees wave of "Biden Republicans"

Joe Biden speaking on Aug. 14 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff, writes in the Wall Street Journal that "this campaign looks like a repeat of 1980."

What he's saying: Emanuel writes that Democrats this year "have an opportunity to chisel off a demographic that will come to be known as "Biden Republicans."

"The question is whether Democrats will let these voters migrate back to the GOP after November, or whether our party will become their permanent safe harbor."

  • "Democrats have the chance to achieve a generational transformation. Beyond broadening the coalition to include moderate voters who oppose President Trump, we could deepen our base by turning disaffected Republicans into Democrats."
  • "Voters in places that were once beyond our reach — suburban parts of Maricopa County, Ariz.; Mecklenburg County, N.C.; and Bucks County, Pa., for example — are open to conversion."

Mike Allen
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Postal slowdown threatens election breakdown

In 24 hours, signs of a pre-election postal slowdown have moved from the shadows to the spotlight, with evidence emerging all over the country that this isn't a just a potential threat, but is happening before our eyes.

Why it matters: If you're the Trump administration, and you're in charge of the federal government, remember that a Pew poll published in April found the Postal Service was viewed favorably by 91% of Americans.

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 21,280,608 — Total deaths: 767,422— Total recoveries: 13,290,879Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,335,398 — Total deaths: 168,903 — Total recoveries: 1,796,326 — Total tests: 65,676,624Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — Patients grow more open with their health data during pandemic.
  4. States: New York to reopen gyms, bowling alleys, museums.
  5. Podcasts: The rise of learning podsSpecial ed under pressure — Not enough laptops — The loss of learning.
Mike Allen
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

USPS pushes election officials to pay more for mail ballots

Protesters gather in Kalorama Park in D.C. today before demonstrating outside the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Photo: Cheriss May/Reuters

The Postal Service has urged state election officials to pay first class for mail ballots, which Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says could nearly triple the cost.

Why it matters: Senate Democrats claim that "it has been the practice of USPS to treat all election mail as First Class mail regardless of the paid class of service."

