Rahm Emanuel sees wave of "Biden Republicans"

Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff, writes in the Wall Street Journal that "this campaign looks like a repeat of 1980."

What he's saying: Emanuel writes that Democrats this year "have an opportunity to chisel off a demographic that will come to be known as "Biden Republicans."

"The question is whether Democrats will let these voters migrate back to the GOP after November, or whether our party will become their permanent safe harbor."

"Democrats have the chance to achieve a generational transformation. Beyond broadening the coalition to include moderate voters who oppose President Trump, we could deepen our base by turning disaffected Republicans into Democrats."

"Voters in places that were once beyond our reach — suburban parts of Maricopa County, Ariz.; Mecklenburg County, N.C.; and Bucks County, Pa., for example — are open to conversion."

