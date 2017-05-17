 After Comey memos, Trump's survival at stake - Axios
After Comey memos, Trump's survival at stake

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Republicans close to the White House fear that yesterday's revelations could take President Trump into a legal or constitutional realm where his staff and supporters can't save him.

  • "A whole new door has opened," said a well-known Republican operative who has worked hard to help the Trump White House.
  • "A week ago, we were talking about the agenda grinding to a halt," the Republican said. "Now, the train is going down the hill backwards."
More officials are likely to need lawyers, and could face subpoenas for texts and emails off personal devices. They could be asked questions like: "Did the president ever talk about this in your presence?" ... "Were you in the room?" ... "Is there a record?"

Last night's story:

  • N.Y. Times reported that in a memo written after an Oval Office meeting in February, then-FBI Director James Comey said Trump had asked him to shut down the investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn.
  • Numerous competitors instantly confirmed the report — a reminder of the enemies that Trump has made in the permanent government. There could be more memos, and there will be lots more leaks.
  • The Times said that according to the memo (which is disputed by the White House), Trump said: "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go ... He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

Reactions:

  • Drudge called the memo "Comey's Revenge." And we may hear a lot more from him: The sacked director is likely to testify on the Hill. Top officials in both parties say that if the account holds up, it would look like obstruction of justice.
  • Capturing the mood of the stunned capital, Sen. John McCain told Bob Schieffer at an award dinner last evening that the Trump scandals have reached a "Watergate size and scale."

Dire predictions about Trump are usually wrong, so forecasting the uncharted days ahead is a fool's errand. The president leaves Friday on a world tour that his staff desperately hopes can serve as a modest reset.

Trump's campaign sent supporters a fundraising email yesterday with the subject line "SABOTAGE": "You already knew the media was out to get us. But sadly it's not just the fake news… There are people within our own unelected bureaucracy that want to sabotage President Trump and our entire America First movement."

Watch for Trump to continue stoking his base, because his support there is what gives him power over lawmakers: They're much less likely to abandon or undermine him if he remains popular in their states or districts. It's his most basic survival strategy — and it's another reason he won't change.

Putin offers WH transcript to Congress, if Trump agrees

Sergei Guneyev / AP

Vladimir Putin said he would be willing to give Congress the records from President Trump's Oval Office meeting last week with Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, if the White House approves, according to multiple media reports.

Putin dismissed the notion that Trump shared sensitive intelligence with Russia as "stupid" and "dangerous" while speaking at a joint news conference with the Italian prime minister Wednesday, adding that there is "no other explanation" for the reports other than "political schizophrenia."

Scoop: Trump's plan to slash renewables 70%

The Trump administration wants to cut the Energy Department's renewable and energy efficiency program by nearly 70%, according to a draft agency budget document viewed by Axios.

Why it matters: Congress is probably not going to grant such deep cuts, but the numbers are nonetheless important for two reasons: 1) It shows how extreme the administration wants to go with its budget cuts in policy areas its rhetoric hasn't supported. 2) It puts a low marker down to negotiate with Congress. The lower the starting point, the lower the ultimate numbers could well end up.

Data: Draft of Energy Department budget; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios
For the record: An Energy Department spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

What we're hearing: Most environmental groups and other left-leaning advocacy groups have focused on the deep budget cuts Trump wants for the Environmental Protection Agency, but some organizations want to ensure the broader umbrella of Democratic and environmental interests also defends the clean-energy investments at the Energy Department.

"The clean energy and climate communities need to defend energy innovation with the same vigor they're defending environmental protections," said Josh Freed, vice president for clean energy at Third Way, a center-left think tank.

What's next: The Trump administration has said it will send its budget request for fiscal year 2018 to Congress next week. These proposed cuts are part of a broader effort across the administration to make deep spending reductions, including in the Energy Department's offices of nuclear and fossil-fuel energies.


Scoop: Trump's plan to cut fossil-fuel, nuclear funding

The Trump administration wants to cut the Energy Department's offices for nuclear power and fossil-fuel energy by 31% and 54%, respectively, according to a draft administration budget document viewed by Axios.

Why it matters: Top Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they back nuclear power and fossil fuels, in particular coal burned more cleanly with technology that captures and stores carbon underground instead of emitting it. These cuts show mismatch between the rhetoric and what they're willing to allocate.

Data: Draft of Energy Department budget; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios
For the record: An Energy Department spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

What we're hearing: Some conservative groups say cutting funding for policies like cleaner-burning coal technologies would undercut Trump's promise to save the coal industry.

"It would be very difficult, especially on the carbon capture front, to keep some of the promises that the administration made to the coal community if it's not going very deep on innovation in this space," said Rich Powell, executive director of ClearPath Foundation, a conservative organization pushing cleaner energy technologies within the GOP.

To be sure: Congress is unlikely to grant these fiscal year 2018 requests for the nuclear power and fossil offices, given support for those areas spans partisan lines. But the numbers are nonetheless important for two reasons: 1) It shows how even policy areas the administration backs are at risk for cuts. 2) It puts a marker down for negotiations with Congress. The lower the starting point, the lower the ultimate numbers could well end up.

What's next: The Trump administration has said it will send its budget request for fiscal year 2018 to Congress next week. These proposed cuts are part of a broader effort across the administration to make deep reductions, including nearly 70% in the Energy Department's renewable energy office.

Featured

Trump spoke with Bibi after sharing Israeli info with Russia

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

NBC's Peter Alexander tweeted that President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the news that Trump shared Israeli intelligence with top Russian officials last week.

Why it matters: The revelation that Trump shared Israel's intelligence could be damaging to the U.S./Israel relationship, as it leaves the door open for Russia to share the intel with its close ally Iran — one of Israel's biggest adversaries. Israeli intelligence officials told BuzzFeed yesterday that the disclosure to the Russians was their "worst fears confirmed."

On tap: Trump is set to visit Israel next week.

Likely expansion of ban on larger electronics on airlines

Mark Lennihan / AP

Reuters' David Shepardson: "U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices [such as laptops in the cabins of] airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is likely":

  • "Fears that a bomb could be concealed in electronic devices prompted the United States to announce in March it would restrict passengers from bringing devices larger than cellphones on flights originating from 10 airports, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey."
  • "Britain followed suit with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes."
  • "The United States has been considering increasing the number of airports affected by the ban to possibly include some European ones."
Airbnb is learning to play by cities' rules

Airbnb

One of Airbnb's biggest challenges is staying in the good graces of city governments. After high-profile scuffles with city officials, the home-sharing company is learning that it has to play by the rules: Today, it's releasing a progress update on its policy framework for collaborating with municipalities.

"We're obviously blessed with tremendous growth, but with that growth comes responsibility," Airbnb head of policy (and former political advisor to Bill Clinton) Chris Lehane told Axios. This is a notable departure from Airbnb's days of combative behavior toward cities, such as refusing to share host data and insisting its just an online marketplace that shouldn't be regulated like other property-rental companies.

Lessons learned: In recent months, Airbnb has mostly resolved lawsuits it filed against two of its most important markets: San Francisco and New York. In San Francisco, Airbnb recently proposed a settlement which would include a plan for Airbnb to help build an easy system for hosts to register with the city at the same time, pending approval from the mayor and Board of Supervisors. In December, Airbnb dropped its lawsuit against NYC after it was assured that the new laws imposing steep fines would focus on hosts with illegal listings, not the company.

"Ultimately that does require partners—us and cities—working together," said Lehane, adding it's hard for city officials to regulate and enforce activity through digital services because they have limited visibility into it. "We, as a platform, have to be responsible for building some of these tools," he said, referring to the registration systems Airbnb has begun to build to work with certain cities like Chicago, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

On the flip side, cities should be more open to Airbnb's suggestions when it comes to designing these tools and processes. For example, a registration process for hosts that takes 30 days doesn't align with the expectations of people signing up to use Airbnb, he said.

Making progress: Airbnb says it's made a lot of progress since publishing its initial policy framework for working with municipalities in December. Some proof points:

  • Tax collection: Airbnb has agreements with 275 jurisdictions as of May 15, and has collected $240 million in hotel taxes. This is up from about 200 jurisdictions and $110 million as of December 2016. In the U.S., more than half of listings are in an area where Airbnb has a tax collection agreement.
  • Working with landlords: To date, about 8,000 units have been enrolled in the Airbnb Friendly Buildings program, which lets landlords sign up to allow tenants to be Airbnb hosts in exchange for more visibility into their home-sharing activities.
  • Instant Bookings: Today, there are 1.4 million Instant Book listings available, and 60% of all reservations are now booked this way. Airbnb pushed for more Instant Book listings as one way to help fight discrimination on its service as hosts don't get to approve guests before they make a reservation.

Cyberattacks testing consumer trust

Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and more routine. Consider the most recent wave of hacks over the past two weeks:

  • May 1: The latest season of Netflix's popular "Orange is the New Black" was hijacked by hackers demanding a ransom.
  • May 3: Hundreds of thousands of Americans were subject to a Google Docs email phishing attack, giving hackers access to their contacts and documents.
  • May 12: The WannaCry ransomware attack caused more than 300,000 breaches across 150 countries in a three-day period, mostly affecting computers not updated with latest Microsoft software patches.
  • May 15: Hackers claimed to access Disney's latest "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie and threatened to release it unless the company paid a ransom.

Why it matters: As almost every aspect of daily life moves to the digital realm — autonomous cars, electrical grids will soon be controlled by internet-connected sensors — research shows that maintaining consumer trust is more crucial than ever before. Per Pew, roughly half of Americans feel that their personal information is less secure than it was five years ago. More data:

  • A majority of Americans (64%) told Pew they have been victim of a major data breach.
  • Security concerns are affecting consumers' trust in brands: According to a recent Talend/ResearchScape survey, 53% of respondents said they'd be likely or very likely to break up with a brand after experiencing a data breach or leak, and 78% say it's important for them to know what happens to their data after sharing it with a company.
  • Companies risk economic fallout: EY's Capital Confidence Barometer found that U.S. executives ranked cybersecurity as the top reason for deal cancelation. According to the same study, 59% of executives would negatively value a company if it went through a data breach. (Exhibit A: The deep discount Verizon negotiated to purchase Yahoo after the tech giant revealed massive security breaches).
"Consumer trust is essential for adoption, which is essential for demand, and demand drives innovation," FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeney told Axios in a recent interview. The FTC closely watches how companies safeguard consumer data. "We'll see some of these kinds of attacks happening that are going to feel very intimate to people in a way that will shake consumers' trust."
Caveat: Companies are obligated to live up to the security protections they promise their customers. But generally speaking, there are no comprehensive federal data security rules that private sector companies must adhere to. Instead, they generally work to comply with "best practice" recommendations.
What's next: In emerging areas of technology — such as autonomous vehicles, cloud storage, blockchain and virtual reality applications — tech companies have not yet won consumer trust, according to Edelman's 2017 Trust Barometer survey.
The Emoji States of America

This visualization is a modified version of Chernoff Faces, a technique that maps multiple statistical values to the features of a face. Because it's 2017, we expanded on the technique and made Chernoff Emojis. Each part of the emoji is controlled by the state's ranking in a given metric, which range from the uninsured rate to the percent of adults who report getting enough sleep.

Face color: This is mapped to the uninsured rate in every state — the greener and more sickly the face, the lower this state ranks in this metric. While the uninsured rate has decreased significantly in the past few years, it remains high in parts of the country. Texas tops the list with a whopping 17.1 percent uninsured rate, while Massachusetts has the country's lowest at 2.8 percent.

Eyebrows: The more furrowed the brow, the lower a state ranks in the unemployment rate. However, one important thing to note is that the unemployment data we used is from March 2017 and reflects that unemployment is at historic lows. New Mexico bottoms this list with an unemployment rate of 6.8 percent and Colorado is once again on top with a rate of 2.8 percent.

Eye size: The larger the eyes in each face, the larger the share of adults over 25 with a bachelor's degree. Colorado ranks first in the nation — with 24.8 percent — and West Virginia ranks last — with 11.7 percent.

Eye bags: The more pronounced these are in every face, the smaller the share of adults that report at least 7 hours of sleep each night, per a 2016 Centers for Disease Control study. South Dakota tops the list with 71.6 percent of adults reporting getting enough sleep. At the bottom of the list is Hawaii, with just 56.1 percent of adults reporting adequate sleep.

Mouth: The shape of the mouth is mapped to the poverty rate. Mississippi has the highest share of people living under the poverty line with 22 percent. New Hampshire has the lowest rate, with 8.2 percent.

Chin: The more noticeable this feature is, the higher this state ranks in obesity rates. Colorado has the lowest rate of obesity with 20.2 percent, and Louisiana has the highest with 36.2.

What Fox covered instead of the Comey memo

Fox News continued to deviate from MSNBC and CNN on Tuesday night, downplaying the new NYT report about Comey's memo and Monday's Washington Post report that Trump revealed classified information to Russia. Hosts called the reports "fake," and criticized the journalists for using anonymous sources while pivoting to cover other stories, like the Clinton Foundation, the President's first trip overseas and the conspiracy theory around the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, which was debunked by NBC earlier Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: Fox's coverage may be hurting its ratings, especially amongst younger viewers. MSNBC beat Fox in the coveted 25-54 demographic demo for the first time in seven years last week and both MSNBC and CNN beat Fox in the demo Monday and last Tuesday.

MSNBC rising: MSNBC has been edging in on Fox's lead overall, due in large part to the 9 p.m. hour with Rachel Maddow. But while the network has seen notable gains this past week as White House scandals have escalated, that success is part of a broader trend. Fox ratings have been steadily decreasing over the last three months, while MSNBC's have been rising.

By the hour:

  • In the 8 p.m. hour: Fox host Tucker Carlson discussed the Clinton Foundation, a tax provision in NY targeting Trump and a show cancellation, while Chris Hayes on MSNBC and Anderson Cooper on CNN focused almost exclusively on the Comey memo. At one point, NYC Councilman Corey Johnson told Tucker Carlson on his Trump NYC tax bill segment: "I'm just a lowly city council member. There's bigger news today than this."
  • In the 9 p.m. hour: Fox's Jesse Waters on "The Five" called the Comey revelations a "fake scandal," and Fox's Kim Guilfoyle suggested Comey may have made up the memo, while Rachel Maddow focused almost exclusively on the Comey scandal and CNN aired its exclusive with Sally Yates and focused on the Comey memo.
  • In the 10 p.m. hour: Sean Hannity opened with a graphic reading "Washington Post WRONG AGAIN," and called a CNN coverage of the Washington Post Russia report "fake news." MSNBC continued to nearly exclusively cover the Comey scandal while CNN featured a town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. John Kasich where the Comey memo was discussed.
The Medicaid compromise that isn't going to happen

(John Minchillo / AP)

Senate Republicans are trying to reconcile conservatives' position on Medicaid reform with those of moderates and Republicans from expansion states. While these seem like difficult positions to balance, one GOP senator told me there's a way both sides could win by moving part of the Medicaid portion of the House bill to the right and part of it to the left.

The problem: Moderates aren't caving to anything that moves the bill further right. "As soon as you move further that direction, you're going to lose about six or eight people. So I don't see how that works," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a moderate from an expansion state.

The bottom line: "Senate is not going to be more conservative than the [H]ouse on Medicaid," a senior GOP aide told me.

Background: Senate Republicans are discussing how to deal with two different Medicaid issues: the Affordable Care Act's expansion of the program, which the House health care bill would phase out, and how the federal funding of the program is structured. The House bill would impose a per-person cap on this funding, as opposed to the current open-ended match system. The cap increases over time at a defined growth rate.

The compromise: Phase out Medicaid expansion more slowly, to please moderates like Sen. Rob Portman, but slow the spending growth rate, to please conservatives. "That's not really going right or left. That's just changing it in ways that go both right and left," the GOP senator explained.

Why that isn't going anywhere:

  • "It seems like something that should be easy, but you've got people on both sides" who will make it difficult, according to the GOP senator.
  • "Portman is not open to a slower growth rate than the House bill," according to a source familiar with Portman's thinking.
  • "No one is opposed to a slower phase out," the senior GOP aide said, saying the issue is the growth rate of spending caps. This means it's not really an equal trade between moderates and conservatives.
  • Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch: "I haven't seen any ground that everybody's going to agree on just yet."



House health care bill could hit as many as 6 million

Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., center, pauses while speaking to members of the media off the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017, after the Republican health care bill passed in the House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Kaiser Family Foundation took a crack at solving one big mystery of the House health care bill: how many people with pre-existing conditions might be vulnerable to higher premiums in states that get waivers from Affordable Care Act rules. The answer, in a report out this morning: 6.3 million people.

Why it matters: If that many people could be hit with higher rates, the $8 billion fund to help covet their costs could be stretched pretty thin.

Here's how they figured it out:

  • Under the amendment by Rep. Tom MacArthur, states would be able to get waivers from the rules that prevent insurers from charging higher rates to sick people.
  • But people with pre-existing conditions would only be vulnerable if they had a lapse in coverage of 63 days or longer.
  • So Kaiser looked at all of the people who had a long break in coverage in 2015, using data from the National Health Interview Survey.
  • It found 27.4 million people with a lapse in coverage.
  • Of those. 6.3 million — 23 percent — had a pre-existing condition.

Yes, but: That's probably a ceiling for how many people could be affected. Not every state will apply for a waiver — in fact, there's no sure way to estimate how many will. And as Kaiser noted, some people will have a stronger incentive to avoid a break in coverage, if they can.

McCain: Trump facing scandals of “Watergate size"

Brett Carlsen / AP

The Daily Beast's Tim Mak gave a detailed account on Twitter Tuesday night of Senator John McCain's response to reports that President Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to shut down the bureau's investigation into Michael Flynn.

The senator, while being honored at the International Republican Institute, took the opportunity to speak his mind on the recent Trump scandals, which he claims have hit "Watergate size and scale."

McCain's advice to Trump? The same advice others had given Richard Nixon: "Get it all out."

Key McCain quotes from Mak's article:

  • "I think we've seen this movie before. I think it appears at a point where it's of Watergate size and scale... the shoes continue to drop, and every couple days there's a new aspect.
  • His advice: "The same thing that you advised Richard Nixon, which he didn't do... get it all out... it's not going to be over until every aspect of it is thoroughly examined and the American people make a judgment. And the longer you delay, the longer it's going to last."
  • "I've known this guy [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov for 30 years, he's an old KGB apparatchik stooge, and Putin is a murderer and a thug... to have Lavrov in the Oval Office and be friendly with the guy whose boss... sent aircraft with precision weapons to attack hospitals in Aleppo, I just think it's unacceptable."
