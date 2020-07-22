1 hour ago - Health

Quest warns flu season will further hurt coronavirus testing

Quest Diagnostics' laboratory facility in Marlborough, Mass,, where they are making test kits for the coronavirus. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Coronavirus testing capacity could crumble under the combined demand of the pandemic and the fall flu season, Quest's executive vice president James Davis told the Financial Times.

Why it matters: Turnaround times for coronavirus tests are already at roughly a week. Labs only have the capacity to focus on people who are symptomatic, and that will get worse with the cold and the flu, Davis said.

What they’re saying:

  • “We would double our capacity tomorrow . . . but it’s not the labs that are the bottleneck. [It] is our ability to get physical machines and, more importantly, our ability to feed those machines with chemical reagents," Davis said, adding "other solutions need to be found" in addition to nasal swab testing.
  • Quest rival LabCorp also warned Tuesday virus is spreading faster than the company can handle: “We need all states to ensure we’re doing everything we can to better control the virus. If we can do that, then we’ll be able to have the tests that we need,” LabCorp CEO Adam Schechter told CNBC.

What to watch: The Food and Drug Administration last week granted Quest the first emergency use authorization to conduct pooled coronavirus testing in hopes to speed up the process.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jul 19, 2020 - Health

Colorado governor: "The national testing scene is a complete disgrace"

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) blamed widespread delays in coronavirus test results on the national testing system, calling it "a complete disgrace" on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump has often boasted about the U.S.' testing capabilities, but there have been widespread reports in recent weeks of backlogs that cause results to be delayed by up to two weeks — making it extremely difficult to contact trace and isolate patients.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Jul 18, 2020 - Health

FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus

A person receives a coronavirus test on July 16 in Long Beach, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration said Saturday it granted the first emergency use authorization for pooled coronavirus testing to speed up the process.

Why it matters: The agency said pooling up to four samples at one time can help confirm whether people are infected with fewer resources, easing testing backlogs caused by a recent spike in infections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: James Comey to release new book in January

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow