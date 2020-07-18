35 mins ago - Health

FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus

A person receives a coronavirus test on July 16 in Long Beach, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration said Saturday it granted the first emergency use authorization for pooled coronavirus testing to speed up the process.

Why it matters: The agency said pooling up to four samples at one time can help confirm whether people are infected with fewer resources, easing testing backlogs caused by a recent spike in infections.

How it works: If a pooled sample comes back negative, all patients are presumed coronavirus free. If a test is positive, each sample must be individually tested to find out which was positive.

  • The FDA warned that pooling tests is most efficient in areas with low prevalence because most results are expected to be negative.
  • If used in areas with high infection rates, health workers may use more resources to determine which samples in the pool are positive.

What they're saying: “This [emergency use authorization] for sample pooling is an important step forward in getting more COVID-19 tests to more Americans more quickly while preserving testing supplies,” said FDA commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.

  • “Sample pooling becomes especially important as infection rates decline and we begin testing larger portions of the population.”

Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 14,126,035 — Total deaths: 598,098 — Total recoveries — 7,931,486Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 3,676,942 — Total deaths: 139,748 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening — The pain of the coronavirus is about to get a lot worse.
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November.
Mike Allen
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's new plan to troll Trump

Joe Biden's campaign bought ads in swing states tomorrow during Chris Wallace's feisty "Fox News Sunday" interview with President Trump.

What he's saying: The minute-long ad, "Tough," will air in the major markets in the six core swing states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis remembered as "one of the greatest heroes of American history"

Rep. John Lewis in 2016 with images and arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at segreated lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1963. He tweeted in 2015, "Even though I was arrested, I smiled bc I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the way #goodtrouble." Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images


Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle joined civil rights leaders and other leading figures in paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80.

What they're saying: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a statement Saturday: "We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis. How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?"

