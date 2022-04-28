Quartz sells to G/O Media

The business news site Quartz has sold to G/O Media, formerly Gizmodo Media Group, its CEO Zach Seward announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Quartz has exchanged hands multiple times in the past few years, including most recently being taken private via a management buyout. Seward said management "sought to raise money and remain on our own ... but it became the very best path for Quartz" and its employees.

Details: In the memo, Seward said G/O Media, which houses niche consumer websites including Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Kotaku, Lifehacker, The Root and more, "will help us reach a lot more people across its network and unlock new revenue streams that we couldn’t on our own."

He also said that the transaction will occur "without any reduction in jobs."

Seward will become editor in chief and general manager of Quartz. Katherine Bell, who previously served as editor in chief, will depart.

Catch up quick: Quartz sold to Uzabase, a Japanese business data and news firm, in 2018, after its inception at The Atlantic Media company, for an amount between $75 million and $110 million. In 2020, management bought the company back, with plans to reinvest in the outlet.

Between the lines: Gizmodo Media Group was acquired by Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm, in 2019, reportedly for less than $50 million.

The company rebranded as G/O Media and appointed digital media veteran Jim Spanfeller as CEO.

It has faced some bumps along the way, including a mass exodus of top editors after the sale.

The big picture: The digital media market has been plagued by layoffs and job cuts in recent years, as firms tried to rally from growth challenges, many of which came to a head at the start of the pandemic.

Seward joining a larger firm at this time "will provide more resources for our most strapped teams at Quartz and more opportunities for career growth across the new company."

What's next: Seward said there will be no layoffs connected to the sale, "nor planned once we integrate." He added that all current employees who join G/O Media will be eligible for deal bonuses from the proceeds of the sale, totaling more than $1 million.