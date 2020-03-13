53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Quantitative easing's return sends bond yields soaring

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields have bounced higher in recent days, with the benchmark 10-year note fully reversing course and rising to more than double its lowest level on Tuesday.

What's happening: The announcement of $1.5 trillion in repo injections on Thursday by the New York Fed followed two announcements about increasing the amount of cash it was injecting in its repo operations this week. The deluge has given yields a significant bounce.

  • Just this week the Fed has raised the amount of money it is pumping into the market daily from $100 billion to $150 billion and then to $175 billion, to go along with $45 billion in two-week operations and $60 billion in purchases for a "range of maturities."
  • "It looks like QE (quantitative easing)," Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, told Reuters. "It is QE."

By the numbers: Yields on the 10-year Treasury note rose as high as 0.91% Thursday, 60 basis points higher than the low touched on Monday. Yields on the 30-year bond similarly jumped, touching a high of 1.50%, up 80 basis points from Monday's low of 0.70%.

  • Both Monday levels were record lows.

The coronavirus outbreak could finally sink the dollar

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar is buckling under the weight of expected rate cuts from the Fed and record-low U.S. Treasury yields.

The state of play: It has fallen to its weakest level when valued against a group of global currencies since the beginning of the year, and experts think there could be much further to go.

Record low U.S. Treasury yields are expected to keep falling

Data: FactSet; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell below 1% for the first time ever after the Fed's unexpected rate cut.

The state of play: This drop might not be the end. "We expect Treasury yields to remain low and perhaps fall even lower," Charles Schwab chief fixed income strategist Kathy Jones wrote.

There Is No Alternative to Treasuries

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The acronym TINA (There Is No Alternative) had long been used to explain why investors piled into U.S. equities, but it may now apply to U.S. Treasuries.

State of play: After Monday's sell-off, the S&P 500 has erased all of its gains dating back a year, and the dollar, emerging market equities and oil are all negative during that period.

