Qualcomm sees quarterly smartphone sales down 30% from prior estimate

The coronavirus will have a significant impact on Qualcomm's smartphone sales this quarter, with units down as much as 30% from prior estimates, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in an interview on Wednesday. However, it posted March earnings and revenue ahead of expectations, with its current quarter financial outlook roughly in line with estimates.

Why it matters: Qualcomm has been gearing up for a big year thanks to the shift to 5G, which should help it gain market share from rivals and earn more revenue per phone than it did for 4G devices.

Mollenkopf said it expects between 175 million and 225 million 5G phones to be sold this year, in line with its previous forecast.

The company didn't give a full-year forecast for total smartphone shipment, which many analysts believe will take a big hit due to the coronavirus. "We clearly have had impact," Mollenkopf told Axios. "We are forecasting impact."

Between the lines: The company reported per-share earnings for the quarter that ended March ahead of expectations, while its outlook for the current quarter, which ends in June, was roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

For the quarter ending in March, the company reported per-share earnings of 88 cents, on revenue of $5.2 billion. Analysts were looking for per-share earnings of around 76 cents, on revenue of $5.02 billion, per Yahoo Finance.

For the quarter that ends in June, Qualcomm sees per-share earnings of between 60 cents and 80 cents, on revenue of $4.4 billion to $5.2 billion. Analysts were forecasting earnings of 75 cents per share, on average, with revenue of about $4.89 billion.

Mollenkopf said that China continues to move fast toward 5G, as does the U.S., while momentum has slowed in Europe.

"The whole episode has shown us 5G is even more important," Mollenkopf told Axios, noting that next-generation cellular technology can play a key role in things like telemedicine and distance learning.

Investors sent Qualcomm shares slightly higher in after-hours trading, with the stock recently trading at $81.50, up more than 3%.

