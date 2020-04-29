36 mins ago - Technology

Qualcomm sees quarterly smartphone sales down 30% from prior estimate

Ina Fried

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf. Photo: Qualcomm

The coronavirus will have a significant impact on Qualcomm's smartphone sales this quarter, with units down as much as 30% from prior estimates, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in an interview on Wednesday. However, it posted March earnings and revenue ahead of expectations, with its current quarter financial outlook roughly in line with estimates.

Why it matters: Qualcomm has been gearing up for a big year thanks to the shift to 5G, which should help it gain market share from rivals and earn more revenue per phone than it did for 4G devices.

  • Mollenkopf said it expects between 175 million and 225 million 5G phones to be sold this year, in line with its previous forecast.
  • The company didn't give a full-year forecast for total smartphone shipment, which many analysts believe will take a big hit due to the coronavirus. "We clearly have had impact," Mollenkopf told Axios. "We are forecasting impact."

Between the lines: The company reported per-share earnings for the quarter that ended March ahead of expectations, while its outlook for the current quarter, which ends in June, was roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

  • For the quarter ending in March, the company reported per-share earnings of 88 cents, on revenue of $5.2 billion. Analysts were looking for per-share earnings of around 76 cents, on revenue of $5.02 billion, per Yahoo Finance.
  • For the quarter that ends in June, Qualcomm sees per-share earnings of between 60 cents and 80 cents, on revenue of $4.4 billion to $5.2 billion. Analysts were forecasting earnings of 75 cents per share, on average, with revenue of about $4.89 billion.
  • Mollenkopf said that China continues to move fast toward 5G, as does the U.S., while momentum has slowed in Europe.
  • "The whole episode has shown us 5G is even more important," Mollenkopf told Axios, noting that next-generation cellular technology can play a key role in things like telemedicine and distance learning.

Investors sent Qualcomm shares slightly higher in after-hours trading, with the stock recently trading at $81.50, up more than 3%.

Go deeper: Pandemic clouds smartphone sales as life goes immobile

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Alphabet shares rise on Q1 revenue beat, despite advertising slowdown

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stock for Google's parent company, Alphabet, was up nearly 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported that it beat Wall Street expectations for total revenue.

Yes, but: Despite beating expectations on revenue, the company still reported a slowed advertising growth rate compared to last quarter, due to the decline of the ad market caused by the coronavirus. Google makes the vast majority of its total revenue from ads.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowApr 28, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ina Fried

Microsoft earnings beat expectations despite coronavirus impact

Photo: Microsoft

Strength in Microsoft's cloud business helped offset the impact of COVID-19 on computer manufacturing, as the company topped earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter that ended March 31. That's despite a February warning from the company that PC sales would not meet prior estimates.

Why it matters: The tech sector has taken on added importance and value as many other areas of the economy have been shut down or severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow7 mins ago - Technology
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,173,036 — Total deaths: 225,927 — Total recoveries — 959,774Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,030,487 — Total deaths: 60,207 — Total recoveries — 116,811 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  5. States: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order requiring universal coronavirus testing for all of the state's nursing home residents.
  6. Federal response: Top HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day — Jared Kushner calls the Trump administration's response "a great success story."
  7. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy